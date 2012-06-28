(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On May 1, 2012, CabCorp signed a stock purchase agreement to acquire a
controlling stake in Grupo Tesalia, the Exclusive Pepsi Bottler in Ecuador for
$63 million.
-- We are affirming our 'BB' rating on CabCorp.
-- The negative outlook mirrors the negative outlook on the sovereign
rating on Guatemala.
Rating Action
On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB'
long-term corporate credit rating and its senior unsecured debt rating on
Guatemala-based beverage bottler The Central America Bottling Corp. (CabCorp).
The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The affirmation follows CabCorp's recent acquisition of a controlling stake in
Grupo Tesalia (not rated), an exclusive Pepsi Bottler in Ecuador. CabCorp will
pay $63 million for 50.5% of the company, and will consolidate Grupo Tesalia's
financial statements with its own, including net debt of $59 million. CabCorp
will fund this transaction through a part of the proceeds of the $200 million
international bond issued in first-quarter 2012.
We expect that with this acquisition, CabCorp will continue to increase its
geographic diversification in Latin America, while expanding its
non-carbonated soft drink (CSD) categories such as bottled water, isotonics,
and energy drinks, as Grupo Tesalia has a significant market share in these
products in Ecuador. We will closely monitor the acquisition's integration and
the achievement of expected synergies, mainly in raw materials such as resin.
Our ratings on CabCorp reflect our view of the country and macroeconomic risk
in certain regions where the company operates; intense competition;
foreign-currency exposure related to CabCorp's high proportion of
dollar-denominated debt; and its exposure to volatile commodity prices,
especially for sugar and resin. These factors are partially mitigated by the
company's leading positions in the markets where it operates, extensive
distribution network, and stable cash-flow generation. We consider the
company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as
"significant."
The rating on the notes reflects the upstream guarantees that most of
CabCorp's subsidiaries provide, which mitigate the notes' structural
subordination. According to our criteria these guarantees are sound, because
about 60% of the proceeds from the issuance of the notes will be downstreamed
to prepay operating debt. The rest of the net proceeds will be used to fund
the acquisition in Ecuador and for other corporate purposes. We expect the
subsidiary guaranty from Ecuador for its existing senior unsecured debt to be
in place in the near term.
CabCorp is the anchor bottler for PepsiCo in Central America. Guatemala is
CarbCorp's largest market in terms of revenues and EBITDA--40% and 59% in
2011, respectively. However, it is geographically diversified with operations
in El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and
Tobago, and Ecuador through the recent acquisition. CabCorp generates about
60% of its revenues from CSD but continues to expand its non-CSD categories
such as juice and nectars, isotonic and energy drinks, water, and tea.
In 2011, CabCorp's revenues increased by 12.7%, reflecting higher sale volumes
and the introduction of new products in some countries, which were partially
mitigated by a price decrease in some regions. However, EBITDA fell by 5.6%,
leading to an EBITDA margin of 8.6% given certain nonrecurring charges and
impairments mainly related to write-offs for accounts receivable, obsolete
inventory, and actuarial provisions related to employee benefits. EBITDA was
also affected by volatile raw material prices and higher marketing and
administrative expenses. Nevertheless, we believe the company will be able to
increase its margins to about 11%, reflecting the achievement of production
efficiencies, increasing percentage of returnable packages, the launching of
new products with higher margins, and the integration of the operations in
Ecuador.
For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, CabCorp reported a total
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.5x, EBITDA interest coverage of 5.2x, and a funds
from operations (FFO)-to-total debt ratio of 23.2% adjusted for operating
leases, pensions, and preferred stock. These figures reflect most of the
recently issued bond proceeds, which are currently in cash and
held-to-maturity investments totaling $242.7 million as of March 31, 2012; we
expect the completion of the refinancing during August of this year. Pro
forma, including the debt refinancing and the full consolidation of the
acquisition in Ecuador, we expect the adjusted total debt-to-EBITDA ratio to
be 3.0x in the following 12 months.
Under our base case, we estimate that in 2012 CabCorp will post revenue growth
of about 25% (considering eight months of the consolidation of Grupo Tesalia),
6% in 2013, and stabilizing at about 5% in the following years. We also expect
a recovery of the company's EBITDA margins to 11% by year end. We expect
CabCorp's debt-to-EBITDA, FFO-to-debt, and EBITDA interest coverage ratios to
reach 3.2x, 22.7%, and 6.4x, respectively, by year-end 2012. In 2012, we
anticipate a negative free operating cash flow of about $21 million,
reflecting higher capital expenditures to be invested in Grupo Tesalia.
However, CabCorp's future free cash-flow generation should continue to benefit
from its modest EBITDA increase derived from growth in juices and nectars and
isotonic beverages, reflected in positive cash-flow generation of between $20
million and $30 million in the following years.
Liquidity
We consider CabCorp's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria. After
CabCorp's recent refinancing, we expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by
1.2x and net sources to remain positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in
EBITDA. Sources of liquidity for 2012 include $87.7 million of cash and
equivalents at the beginning of the year, $83 million in funds from
operations, and $200 million of the recent bond issuance. Cash uses are likely
to include $24.6 million of debt maturities and $270 million in capital
expenditures, working capital needs, dividend payments, and Ecuador's
acquisition.
The company's bank credit facilities contain certain incurrence covenants,
such as minimum free operating cash flow for the past 12 months plus cash at
the beginning of the year-to-debt service of more than 1.75x and a
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of no more than 3.0x. The notes also contain a minimum
fixed-charge coverage covenant of 2.0x and a maximum leverage ratio covenant
of 3.75x for 2012, with scheduled covenant step-downs through time. As of
March 31, 2012, the company was in compliance with its financial covenants;
however, the cushion for the total leverage covenant has tightened as a
consequence of higher debt levels, including Grupo Tesalia's debt. We expect
the company's covenant headroom to widen gradually, as the company improves
its profitability metrics and reduces debt.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. This mirrors the negative outlook on the Republic of
Guatemala (BB/Negative/B) because pro forma for the acquisition, the company
will generate about 47% of its EBITDA in that country. We could lower the
rating if capital expenditures, a major acquisition, or operating weakness
leads to an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 4.0x on a pro forma
basis, or if we lower the rating on Guatemala. A revision of the outlook to
stable would be limited to a similar revision on the sovereign, coupled with
the company's ability to maintain stable financial indicators in the next 12
months.
Related Criteria And Research
-- A Drop In China's Economy Could Echo In Latin America, May 30, 2012
-- Issuer Ranking: Latin American Consumer Goods Producers, Strongest To
Weakest, April 25, 2012
-- Industry Report Card: Latin American Consumer Product Companies Pursue
Growth, But Their Revenues Are Slowing Somewhat, April 19, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable
Products Industry, April 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
The Central America Bottling Corporation
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured BB
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)