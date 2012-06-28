(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On May 1, 2012, CabCorp signed a stock purchase agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Grupo Tesalia, the Exclusive Pepsi Bottler in Ecuador for $63 million. -- We are affirming our 'BB' rating on CabCorp. -- The negative outlook mirrors the negative outlook on the sovereign rating on Guatemala. Rating Action On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating and its senior unsecured debt rating on Guatemala-based beverage bottler The Central America Bottling Corp. (CabCorp). The outlook is negative. Rationale The affirmation follows CabCorp's recent acquisition of a controlling stake in Grupo Tesalia (not rated), an exclusive Pepsi Bottler in Ecuador. CabCorp will pay $63 million for 50.5% of the company, and will consolidate Grupo Tesalia's financial statements with its own, including net debt of $59 million. CabCorp will fund this transaction through a part of the proceeds of the $200 million international bond issued in first-quarter 2012. We expect that with this acquisition, CabCorp will continue to increase its geographic diversification in Latin America, while expanding its non-carbonated soft drink (CSD) categories such as bottled water, isotonics, and energy drinks, as Grupo Tesalia has a significant market share in these products in Ecuador. We will closely monitor the acquisition's integration and the achievement of expected synergies, mainly in raw materials such as resin. Our ratings on CabCorp reflect our view of the country and macroeconomic risk in certain regions where the company operates; intense competition; foreign-currency exposure related to CabCorp's high proportion of dollar-denominated debt; and its exposure to volatile commodity prices, especially for sugar and resin. These factors are partially mitigated by the company's leading positions in the markets where it operates, extensive distribution network, and stable cash-flow generation. We consider the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "significant." The rating on the notes reflects the upstream guarantees that most of CabCorp's subsidiaries provide, which mitigate the notes' structural subordination. According to our criteria these guarantees are sound, because about 60% of the proceeds from the issuance of the notes will be downstreamed to prepay operating debt. The rest of the net proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition in Ecuador and for other corporate purposes. We expect the subsidiary guaranty from Ecuador for its existing senior unsecured debt to be in place in the near term. CabCorp is the anchor bottler for PepsiCo in Central America. Guatemala is CarbCorp's largest market in terms of revenues and EBITDA--40% and 59% in 2011, respectively. However, it is geographically diversified with operations in El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, and Ecuador through the recent acquisition. CabCorp generates about 60% of its revenues from CSD but continues to expand its non-CSD categories such as juice and nectars, isotonic and energy drinks, water, and tea. In 2011, CabCorp's revenues increased by 12.7%, reflecting higher sale volumes and the introduction of new products in some countries, which were partially mitigated by a price decrease in some regions. However, EBITDA fell by 5.6%, leading to an EBITDA margin of 8.6% given certain nonrecurring charges and impairments mainly related to write-offs for accounts receivable, obsolete inventory, and actuarial provisions related to employee benefits. EBITDA was also affected by volatile raw material prices and higher marketing and administrative expenses. Nevertheless, we believe the company will be able to increase its margins to about 11%, reflecting the achievement of production efficiencies, increasing percentage of returnable packages, the launching of new products with higher margins, and the integration of the operations in Ecuador. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, CabCorp reported a total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.5x, EBITDA interest coverage of 5.2x, and a funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt ratio of 23.2% adjusted for operating leases, pensions, and preferred stock. These figures reflect most of the recently issued bond proceeds, which are currently in cash and held-to-maturity investments totaling $242.7 million as of March 31, 2012; we expect the completion of the refinancing during August of this year. Pro forma, including the debt refinancing and the full consolidation of the acquisition in Ecuador, we expect the adjusted total debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be 3.0x in the following 12 months. Under our base case, we estimate that in 2012 CabCorp will post revenue growth of about 25% (considering eight months of the consolidation of Grupo Tesalia), 6% in 2013, and stabilizing at about 5% in the following years. We also expect a recovery of the company's EBITDA margins to 11% by year end. We expect CabCorp's debt-to-EBITDA, FFO-to-debt, and EBITDA interest coverage ratios to reach 3.2x, 22.7%, and 6.4x, respectively, by year-end 2012. In 2012, we anticipate a negative free operating cash flow of about $21 million, reflecting higher capital expenditures to be invested in Grupo Tesalia. However, CabCorp's future free cash-flow generation should continue to benefit from its modest EBITDA increase derived from growth in juices and nectars and isotonic beverages, reflected in positive cash-flow generation of between $20 million and $30 million in the following years. Liquidity We consider CabCorp's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria. After CabCorp's recent refinancing, we expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x and net sources to remain positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA. Sources of liquidity for 2012 include $87.7 million of cash and equivalents at the beginning of the year, $83 million in funds from operations, and $200 million of the recent bond issuance. Cash uses are likely to include $24.6 million of debt maturities and $270 million in capital expenditures, working capital needs, dividend payments, and Ecuador's acquisition. The company's bank credit facilities contain certain incurrence covenants, such as minimum free operating cash flow for the past 12 months plus cash at the beginning of the year-to-debt service of more than 1.75x and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of no more than 3.0x. The notes also contain a minimum fixed-charge coverage covenant of 2.0x and a maximum leverage ratio covenant of 3.75x for 2012, with scheduled covenant step-downs through time. As of March 31, 2012, the company was in compliance with its financial covenants; however, the cushion for the total leverage covenant has tightened as a consequence of higher debt levels, including Grupo Tesalia's debt. We expect the company's covenant headroom to widen gradually, as the company improves its profitability metrics and reduces debt. Outlook The outlook is negative. This mirrors the negative outlook on the Republic of Guatemala (BB/Negative/B) because pro forma for the acquisition, the company will generate about 47% of its EBITDA in that country. We could lower the rating if capital expenditures, a major acquisition, or operating weakness leads to an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 4.0x on a pro forma basis, or if we lower the rating on Guatemala. A revision of the outlook to stable would be limited to a similar revision on the sovereign, coupled with the company's ability to maintain stable financial indicators in the next 12 months. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed The Central America Bottling Corporation Corporate Credit Rating BB/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured BB (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)