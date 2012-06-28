(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its
'AA-' foreign currency rating on the Government of Bermuda's $475 million
long-term 4.138% senior unsecured notes due on Jan. 3, 2023.
The issuer credit ratings on Bermuda (AA-/Stable/A-1+) reflect its effective
and predictable policymaking and its stable political institutions. Other
rating strengths include Bermuda's strong economy (with one of the highest per
capita income levels in the world), as well as a leading position in the
global reinsurance sector and moderately strong fiscal flexibility and
performance. Bermuda offsets its high gross external financing needs with an
extremely strong external creditor position, even excluding the nonfinancial
private sector's external assets. Bermuda's use of a currency board precludes
monetary policy flexibility, which is a credit constraint. For our full issuer
credit rating rationale, see "Bermuda," published Dec. 29, 2011.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
RATINGS LIST
Bermuda
Sovereign Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+
New Rating
Bermuda
Senior Unsecured
$475 mil. 4.138% notes due 2023 AA-
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)