June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. (NM) and
Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Co. (NLTC), collectively referred to as
Northwestern. Fitch also affirms NM's 'AA+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'AA'
surplus note rating. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch's ratings reflect Northwestern's very strong competitive position in the
U.S. individual life insurance market, exceptionally strong balance sheet
fundamentals, and stable earnings profile. Fitch considers Northwestern's key
competitive advantages to include its successful distribution system, large and
stable block of traditional life insurance, and focus on expense control.
Northwestern's extremely strong balance sheet fundamentals reflect the company's
very strong risk-based capital position, modest financial leverage, excellent
liquidity, and relatively low-risk liability profile. Total adjusted statutory
capital (TAC) increased to $21.3 billion or 3% at March 31, 2012 due to strong
positive statutory operating earnings, and positive contributions from both net
unrealized and realized investment gains. Northwestern estimates risk based
capital to remain close to March 2012 estimated level of 500% during the
remainder of 2012. NM had surplus notes to TAC of approximately 8% and a total
financial commitment ratio (TFC) of less than 0.2 times (x) at March 31, 2012.
Northwestern's business is concentrated in the sale of traditional cash value
life insurance through a career distribution system. Traditional cash value life
insurance has very favorable credit characteristics (e.g. long-duration
liabilities, limited guarantees, predictable earnings performance) that enhance
NM's risk profile and earnings. However, this same concentration exposes NM to
changes in the regulatory, legal, and tax environment that may affect demand for
cash value life insurance.
Fitch believes Northwestern's investment exposure and asset risks are well
managed within the context of its stable, long-duration participating
liabilities and very strong statutory capital position. Northwestern's net
unrealized gain position on its bonds increased $3.4 billion at year-end 2011 to
$8.5 billion.
Net realized investment losses fell to $30 million in 2011 from $188 million in
2010 on improvements in both gross realized gains and gross realized losses.
Fitch notes the potential for capital gains and losses volatility from the
company's above-average exposure to commercial mortgages (14% of invested assets
at March 31, 2012) and public and private equities (4% of invested assets).
However, Fitch gains comfort from Northwestern's excellent commercial mortgage
experience and recent and continuing efforts to reduce equity exposures.
Fitch believes the continuing low interest rate environment has the potential to
affect Northwestern's earnings and capital but it is less of a concern than for
other insurers given Northwestern's smaller exposure to interest sensitive
insurance and annuity products.
NLTC is a wholly owned stock subsidiary of NM, and its financial strength rating
reflects the strength of the entire Northwestern organization, as well as the
explicit capital support agreement between NM and NLTC.
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include gross investment
losses exceeding $1 billion in 2011, a decline to a sustained RBC ratio less
than 400%, an increase in financial leverage above 15%, and a multi-notch
downgrade of U.S. sovereign ratings.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company
--Long-term IDR at 'AA+';
--6.063% surplus note due 2040 at 'AA';
--IFS at 'AAA'.
Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AAA'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology