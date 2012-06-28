June 28 - Overview -- MetLife Europe Ltd. (MEL) is a subsidiary of American Life Insurance Co. (ALICO), just transferred to ALICO from an affiliated company. -- We are affirming our 'A+' long-term financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on MEL. -- In our view, MEL's stand-alone credit profile and strategic importance to MetLife, Inc. support the rating. Rating Action On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on MetLife Europe Ltd. (MEL). The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating reflects our view of MEL's good stand-alone credit profile and its anticipated future role within MetLife Inc. (MET) and its Europe, Middle East, and Africa business segment. Ownership of MEL was recently transferred to ALICO's indirect subsidiary and Solvency II entity, MetLife EU Holding Co. Ltd. from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. of Connecticut (MICC). Based on its strategic importance within the consolidated organization, we apply the full category allowed under our group methodology to its stand-alone credit profile, yet cap our rating on MEL one notch below the financial strength rating on core MetLife entities. Our stand-alone assessment of MEL is supported by the company's market share in the U.K. variable annuity market, its capitalization, and the quality and liquidity of the investment portfolio. The rating is constrained by the small size of the variable market in the U.K. and the limited business profile beyond this line of business. We also believe that industry and macroeconomic trends could place pressure on the realization of the company's growth plans. We view MEL as strategically important to MET given our expectation that MEL will play a key role in MET's international growth strategy and that MEL will receive capital support as part of this strategy. The explicit support from former parent MICC is no longer the basis for viewing MEL as strategically important. Senior management's commitment to the integration of regional ALICO operations is clear in ALICO's overall size, geographic breadth, centralized and consolidated oversight in key areas such as investments and enterprise risk management, and progress toward assuming responsibility of former ALICO service agreements. MEL falls considerably short of being considered core to MET and, in our view, the relatively small size bears some concern. The capital represents slightly less than 5% of total ALICO generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) capital but well less than 5% of total MetLife consolidated capital. The MetLife and ALICO brands will both be marketed by MEL. MEL will operate in lines of business that are integral to MetLife's group-wide strategy. Hence, the combined operations will include sales of individual variable annuity, life, accident, and health products as well as the employee benefits. We expect sales volumes of variable annuity products targeted to affluent markets to increase. We believe that MEL's sales of variable annuities will exceed 2011 volumes of GBP800 million, but remain small in absolute terms. Meanwhile, significant sales of pension and protection products will remain challenging given fierce market competition and regulatory change. Outlook The outlook is stable. We are not likely to raise the rating because, as a strategically important subsidiary of MetLife, MEL will remain rated one notch lower than the financial strength rating on the group. To remain strategically important we believe MEL's operating performance will need to improve alongside sales volumes during the next few years to a level consistent with senior management's expectations. That MEL continues to be a key vehicle for achieving the group's ambitions in Europe will also be significant to our assessment of strategic importance. If we believed that MEL's chances for future growth and profitability were to decline or diminish, or that MET might stop its capital support or consider selling MEL, we could lower the rating by two or three notches. We expect MEL to maintain strong levels of capital with no significant changes in risk profile during the rating horizon thanks to support from the parent. This will position the company well for volume growth. We expect MEL to remain unprofitable in 2012 both on U.S. GAAP and Irish Solvency I accounting bases due to new business strain. We also expect new business strain to continue to pressure operating performance in 2013. Beyond this time we expect to see positive operating earnings as MEL matures. Our stand-alone assessment of MEL's credit profile and hence our published rating may decline if MEL does not meet these expectations. Related Criteria And Research -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed MetLife Europe Ltd. Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.