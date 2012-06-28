Overview -- We are revising our CreditWatch implications on grain handler Viterra Inc. to positive from developing as the company's acquisition by Glencore International PLC, a subsidiary of Glencore International AG (BBB/Watch Pos/A-2), proceeds. -- We are also affirming our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Viterra. -- Viterra's acquisition by commodities trader Glencore has cleared several key hurdles, including Viterra shareholder approval and competition authority clearance in Canada, the U.S., and Australia, but the closing still requires review by various competition authorities in Europe and China. -- We will resolve this CreditWatch when we have a clear timeline on the transaction's completion. Rating Action On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its CreditWatch implications on Viterra Inc. to positive from developing as the company's acquisition by Glencore International PLC, a subsidiary of Glencore International AG (BBB/Watch Pos/A-2), proceeds. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Viterra. Rationale The acquisition of grain handler Viterra by commodities trader Glencore has cleared several key hurdles, including Viterra shareholder approval and competition authority clearance in Canada, the U.S., and Australia, but the closing still requires review by various competition authorities in Europe and China. The companies are working to complete the transaction by the end of July 2012. Meanwhile, Viterra continues to generate solid financial performance for the 'BBB-' rating, with last 12 months leverage of 2x, while maintaining strong liquidity amid record shipment volumes. CreditWatch We will resolve this CreditWatch when we have a clear timeline on the transaction's completion. Upon closing, we expect to equalize all our ratings on Viterra with those on its new parent, Glencore, given the importance of Viterra's operations to Glencore's strategy. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Viterra Inc. CreditWatch Implications Revised To Positive From Developing To From Corporate credit rating BBB-/Watch Pos/-- BBB-/Watch Dev/-- Senior unsecured debt BBB-Watch Pos BBB-/Watch Dev