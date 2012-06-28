June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) at 'A-' and 'F1', respectively. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The affirmation of MTB's ratings and the Stable Outlook reflects the bank's consistently sound financial performance during a difficult operating environment, including credit losses and problem assets that have remained much lower than most peers. Additionally, MTB's ratings are supported by its solid franchise, veteran management team, and good revenue diversification. Although MTB manages with capital levels lower than peers, Fitch believes current capitalization is adequate given good asset quality, solid reserves when compared to net charge-offs (NCOs) and moderate dividend payout. More recently, MTB has been in a capital building mode. Despite balance sheet growth, TCE and Tier I common capital ratios have improved to 6.46% and 7.04%, respectively. Further, MTB's solid earnings, strong equity generation and low credit losses enable the company to operate at leaner capital levels. MTB has a long history of modest levels of problem assets and loan losses. The sizeable commercial real estate portfolio has demonstrated good performance through various credit cycles and evidenced of conservative underwriting. MTB's nonaccrual loans (NAL) and credit losses have risen but still compares very well to most regional banks. NALs stood at a manageable 1.75% of loans while NCOs were 32 basis points (bps) for the first quarter of 2012 (1Q12). The company's earnings capacity and stability has helped absorbed higher credit costs during the credit downturn evidenced by PPNR/NCOs at 7.7 times (x) for 1Q12. Even when NCOs peaked at $514 million in 2009, PPNR/NCOs was 2.2x. Additionally, reserve coverage of NCOs is also strong at 4.3x. Fitch recognizes that MTB faces some challenges as the implementation of Basel III takes effect. MTB has a large portion of preferred securities in its capital structure, of which $381.5 million relates to issuances under the U.S. Treasury's TARP program, along with a sizeable DTA and negative impacts from its Bayview investment and private label MBS. However, given its earnings profile, Fitch believes MTB will meet the required minimum Tier 1 Common ratio plus countercyclical buffer in advance of required implementation dates Fitch's estimate of Tier 1 Common ratio under Basle III for 1Q12 was below 7%. Fitch is comfortable with MTB operating levels of capital at current rating levels. Positive momentum could result as MTB continues to build capital up to peer averages while maintaining strong asset quality, reserves, and earnings. Although not anticipated, a more aggressive approach to capital management, or a rise in net losses could lead to a negative rating action. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook: M&T Bank Corporation --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability at 'a-'; --Preferred stock at 'BB'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor 'NF'. Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability at 'a-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'; --Subordinated debt at 'BBB+' --Long-term deposits at 'A'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor 'NF'. Wilmington Trust, N.A. (formerly M&T Bank, NA) --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability at 'a-'; --Long-term deposits at 'A'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor 'NF'. Wilmington Trust Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability at 'a-'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at `NF'. Wilmington Trust Company --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability at 'a-'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at `NF' M&T Capital Trust I - IV --Preferred stock at 'BB+' Provident Bankshares Corp. --Preferred stock at 'BB'. Provident Bank of Maryland --Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'. Provident (MD) Capital Trust I --Preferred stock at 'BB'. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Bank Holding Companies' (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Bank Holding Companies