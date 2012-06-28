(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 28 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings of Brazilian Conglomerate Camargo Correa S.A.'s (Camargo) and its subsidiaries as follows: Camargo: --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; --Local currency IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; --National scale rating to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA(bra)'; --National short-term credit rating to 'F1(bra)' from 'F1+(bra)'; --BRL1.0 billion debentures 2nd Issuance (due 2014) to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA(bra)'; CCSA Finance Limited: --Foreign currency IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; --Local currency IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; --US$250 million senior unsecured bonds due 2016 to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; In conjunction with these rating actions, Fitch Ratings has downgraded and withdraw the ratings for the following entities and securities due to the lack of public interest as these are private-placement debt. Camargo: --BRL850 million debentures 4th Issuance: (due 2020) to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA(bra)'; --BRL600 million debentures 6th Issuance: (due 2015) to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA(bra)'; Camargo Correa Investimentos em Infraestrutura S.A. (CCII): --National scale rating to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA(bra)'; --BRL700 million debentures 2nd Issuance (due 2020) to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA(bra)'; VBC ENERGIA S.A. (VBC): --National scale rating to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA(bra)'; --BRL1.2 billion BNDES Loan (due 2014) to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA(bra)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. These rating actions follow the completion of the tender offer through which Camargo indirectly has acquired a total of 39.96% of Cimentos de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. (Cimpor) for 1.5 billion euros (approximately USD1.9 billion or BRL3.8 billion). With the acquisition, Camargo increased its indirect participation in Cimpor to 73%, which is now a Camargo's subsidiary. The company has also recently announced that it has signed an agreement with Votorantim Group (Votorantim) which contemplates that Camargo and Votorantim will swap the participation that Votorantim holds in Cimpor for part of Cimpor's assets in China, India, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Spain and Peru. The agreement also considers that Camargo will contribute its cements assets into Cimpor. With full execution of the shareholders agreement, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Camargo is expected to hold a 94.1% stake in Cimpor, excluding the assets swapped with Votorantim. The downgrade reflects Fitch's views that the completion of this transaction is negative to Camargo's credit quality considering the leverage being added to the business through this strategic acquisition. Camargo's capital structure was already under pressure from high leverage and poor operational performance in the company's engineering & construction businesses, and this transaction will not allow the company to deleverage to the degree that was previously anticipated by Fitch. Strategically, the proposed transaction is considered positive in the medium term as it will increase Camargo's presence in the global cement market and broaden its geographic diversification. It will also generate synergies with Camargo's highly correlated core businesses of cement, engineering and construction. The Stable Outlook consider the expectation that Camargo will manage its consolidated net leverage around 4.5 times (x) range during the near term to medium term, while keeping adequate liquidity reflected in sizeable cash position coupled with a flexible debt payment schedule. Key rating drivers include the development of the Brazilian macroeconomic environment in which the company operates, operational performance of the company's core businesses, including Cimpor's operations, and Camargo's business strategy as to organic and inorganic growth. The transaction was funded with incremental debt and the company has already secured long term financing for a total amount of approximately BRL4.24 billion - to fund the transaction and support its liquidity - which includes BRL1.5 billion local debentures (private placement) and two offshore loans for EUR460 million and USD750 million. These three facilities have been structured with a 10-year tenor and include a 5-year grace period. Camargo's credit ratings reflect the company's diversified portfolio of operations, solid market position in the industries in which it participates, the medium-term outlook and different degrees of cyclicality related to its core businesses, and adequate liquidity. Camargo's credit ratings also incorporate the structural subordination of the parent company debt to the debt at its operating companies. The ratings factor in the company's growth strategy which includes merger and acquisitions activity as an important component.. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Camargo had BRL16.8 billion, BRL3.5 billion, and BRL2.4 billion (consolidated figures) in gross debt, cash, and EBITDAR, respectively, resulting in the company's consolidated gross and net leverage reaching high levels of 6.5x and 5x, respectively, for 2011. On a pro forma basis, consideringCimpor's credit profile by the end of March 2012, Camargo's consolidated net leverage, including the incremental BRL3.8 billion financing the transaction and the net BRL2.1 billion received from sale of the remaining stake in Usiminas during the first quarter of 2012, is estimated at 4.6x. Fitch would view a combination of the following as negative to credit quality that could lead to a negative rating action: adverse macroeconomic trends leading to weaker credit metrics, debt-funded acquisitions, aggressive change in its dividend payment strategy, deterioration in the company's leverage metrics resulting from the execution of the shareholders agreement with Votorantim, and worsening in the company's construction, homebuilding and engineering business during the year resulting from a more adverse macroeconomic and operating environment. Expectations by Fitch of total adjusted net debt to EBITDA being consistently beyond 5.0x will likely result in a negative rating action. Conversely, a more conservative approach in the company's financial strategy related to its leverage management reaching consistently consolidated net leverage around 3.0x while keeping adequate liquidity over the time could trigger a positive rating action. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)