SE Asia Stocks-Largely down as investors brace for key global events

By Chris Thomas June 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday as investors shrugged off positive trade data from China to tread carefully ahead of the UK election, a European Central Bank policy meeting and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey. Comey will be grilled by Washington politicians later in the day over his claims that President Donald Trump asked him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn as p