(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The ratings on Banco Estado reflect our view of its very high likelihood of support from the Republic of Chile and its stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb+'. -- We have affirmed our counterparty credit rating on Banco del Estado de Chile. -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Banco Estado will maintain its strong market position and its social policy role in the country. Rating Action On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+/A-1' counterparty credit rating on Banco del Estado de Chile (Banco Estado). The outlook is positive. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of Banco Estado is 'bbb+'. Rationale The ratings on Banco Estado reflect the bank's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (all as defined in our criteria), and our view that there is very high likelihood that the Republic of Chile (foreign currency: A+/Positive/A-1; local currency: AA/Positive/A-1+) would provide extraordinary timely support to the bank in the event of financial distress. We base our view of this support on our assessment of Banco Estado's "very important" role, in accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), as a financial vehicle in promoting banking products and home ownership to low-income people and the bank's "very strong" link with the Chilean state, which has 100% ownership. Because of these factors, our issuer credit rating on the bank is three notches higher than the SACP. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Chile is 'bbb+'. Chile has an open and somewhat narrow economy with relatively high dependence on commodity exports and a still-low GDP per capita of about $12,500. These weaknesses are partly offset by Chile's strong fiscal performance and low inflation, large external assets, low public debt burden, healthy financial system, relatively well-developed domestic capital market, and ongoing access to the global financial markets. Our industry risk score for Chile is '3', reflecting the country's low political and regulatory risk, which is partly reflected in the adequate banking regulation. In addition, the country has a highly competitive financial system that benefits from a good funding profile and an ample deposit base that finances about 85% to 90% of total loans, and relatively low dependence on external funding, which represents about 10% of the system's total liabilities. Moreover, Chilean banks have ongoing access to long-term funding in the domestic and global markets in inflation-adjusted local currency, which allows them to finance their residential mortgage segment (it represents about 25% of total loans and about 20% of GDP). We view the bank's "strong" business position as a credit strength in our assessment of its SACP. Banco Estado is the only state-owned bank and the country's third largest bank in terms of total loans and deposits, with market shares of about 14.1% and 17%, respectively, as of April 2012. The bank has a strong market position in residential mortgages, student loans, debit cards, insurance, and micro-business lending. Banco Estado has a social objective of increasing bancarization levels by facilitating access to financial services to low-income people. It has a large branch network (343 branches) and Cajas Vecina point of sales (7,130 at December 2011). In addition, it has developed the CuentaRut card (about 4.2 million card holders) to better access this market. Retail banking represents about half of the bank's loan portfolio, including consumer loans, credit cards, and mortgage loans. Commercial banking represents the remaining half of the bank's loan portfolio and mainly includes middle-market companies. The bank's business distribution is well diversified and its loan portfolio is well diversified by economic sector and single-customer concentration. In addition, Banco Estado has adequate risk-management policies, a professional management team, and adequate techniques for assessing and monitoring risk within its social role of facilitating access to financial services to low-income people. We currently view Banco Estado's capitalization as moderate. Our projected risk-adjusted capital ratio before diversification is at about 6% for the next 18 months. This reflects a base-case scenario that incorporates lending growth of about 8% for 2012 and 2013, a slightly lower net interest margin than the one experienced in 2011, and stabilizing asset quality. We understand that the dividend payout and potential future recapitalization of the bank depends on the government's future economic policy plans and the economic sectors it intends to promote. Given this, we have assumed a dividend payout ratio of 50%. Banco Estado has adequate quality of capital with 100% of its total adjusted capital comprising adjusted common equity. Earnings--although modest partly because of the high level of tax the company has to pay as a government-owned entity--have been stable and sustainable, with adequate diversification. Our risk position assessment for Banco Estado is "adequate". We consider the bank's loan portfolio to be well-diversified among economic sector, business segments, and single exposures. We expect Banco Estado to continue focusing on segments where it has expertise with no material changes in its lending composition, although slightly lower concentration in residential lending, and to grow its lending exposures at a modestly lower rate than the industry average. Like a great number of Chilean banks, Banco Estado is relatively exposed to a long position in UF-denominated assets (adjusted by inflation) through its mortgage portfolio that benefits from higher inflation levels. In contrast, it has typically shorter tenor liabilities than assets, thus increasing funding costs when interest rates are high (when inflation is high the central bank typically increases the reference interest rate to cut inflation). This provides a partial natural hedge to inflationary movements. In addition, a large proportion of savings accounts is denominated in UF, which provides additional mitigation. Banco Estado's asset-quality metrics are weaker than the industry average mainly because of its high exposure to the low-income residential mortgage segment. Loans 90 days overdue for Banco Estado represented 5.4% of total loans (industry average 2.5%) as of April 2012. Nevertheless, about 39% of the mortgage exposures not only have the residential property as guarantee but also have a government guarantee for the uncovered amount. Moreover, 49% of the nonperforming loans of the mortgage portfolio are covered by the government guarantee. If we were to deduct the guaranteed mortgage loans from the nonperforming loans, we estimate this ratio would be around 3.1%, which is not significantly higher than the industry average. We view Banco Estado's funding as "above average." The bank's nationwide distribution network and strong market position allow it to have one of the largest deposit bases in Chile, which represents a competitive advantage given the stability and relatively low cost compared with other funding sources. The bank has 17% of the system's total deposits. In addition, a high percentage of total deposits are sourced from the government either as payment of government employee salaries or as payment to government service providers. The other main funding source is the issuance of bonds (senior and subordinated), accounting for about 19% of the bank's funding sources. Banco Estado's loans-to-customer deposits ratio was a relatively low 92% as of March 2012--significantly lower than the industry average of about 120%. The bank has access to the domestic and international capital markets, and to the Central Bank if needed. Banco Estado enjoys adequate liquidity, as evidenced by its large portfolio of liquid assets, which included mainly cash and securities from banks and the Central Bank. This portfolio represented a relatively high 30% of total assets and 43% of total deposits as of March 31, 2012. We note Banco Estado's liquidity levels are high relative to the Chilean industry but similar to other banks operating in Latin American. Outlook The positive outlook reflects that on the Republic of Chile and reflects our expectation that Banco Estado will maintain its strong market position and its social policy role in the country. We also expect the bank to continue improving its asset quality and to maintain high liquidity and its stable and diversified funding. We could raise the ratings if we upgrade the sovereign. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A+/Positive/A-1 SACP bbb+ Anchor bbb+ Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Adequate (0) Support +3 GRE Support +3 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)