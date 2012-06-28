June 28 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following State of Washington general obligation (GO) bonds: --$263,220,000 various purpose GO bonds, series 2013A; --$190,925,000 motor vehicle fuel tax GO bonds, series 2013B-1 and B-2; --$40,585,000 GO bonds, series 2013T (Taxable); --$78,455,000 GO refunding bonds, series R-2013T (Taxable). The series 2013B-2 bonds are expected to be sold through negotiation the week of July 16, 2012. The other series are expected to be sold through competitive bid on July 18, 2012. Fitch also affirms the 'AA+' rating assigned to approximately $17.5 billion of outstanding state GO bonds. The Rating Outlook is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS REDUCED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The Negative Rating Outlook reflects the state's constrained revenue raising and spending control flexibility. Maintenance of the 'AA+' rating will be based on sustainable budgeting that provides an adequate cushion against future revenue underperformance. The state's current reserve position is limited, although recent economic trends have been positive. SOLID ECONOMY: Washington's economy is characterized by generally sound performance and increased diversification. The manufacturing sector remains concentrated in the cyclical aerospace industry, although this concentration is sharply reduced. Economic growth prior to the downturn was primarily due to strength in construction, aerospace (Boeing), and technology (Microsoft). CONCENTRATED REVENUE SYSTEM: The state, with no income tax, relies on consumption-based revenues. This makes Washington particularly vulnerable to reductions in consumer spending and limits the prospects for quick revenue recovery. RESPONSIVE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Frequent reviews of economic and financial forecasts allow the state to react to changing conditions. Although the economy and revenues have repeatedly underperformed estimates since the recession began, resulting in significant negative forecast revisions, the state has demonstrated its willingness and ability to take actions to maintain budget balance. ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT LEVELS: Debt ratios are in the upper moderate range and expected to remain so, reflecting funding of substantial capital needs, particularly for transportation. INITIATIVES AND REFERENDA A LIMITED RISK: The state's initiative and referendum environment creates a level of operating and financial uncertainty. However, any law approved by voters in this manner can be amended or repealed by the legislature by a two-thirds vote in the first two years after approval and by a simple majority thereafter. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Failure to maintain budget balance and an adequate reserve position using primarily recurring gap-closing measures likely would result in a downgrade. SECURITY The bonds are GOs of the state to which its full faith, credit, and taxing power are pledged. Motor vehicle fuel tax GO bonds are first payable from state excise taxes on motor vehicle and special fuels. CREDIT PROFILE Washington's 'AA+' GO bond rating reflects a generally solid economy and a demonstrated commitment to fiscal balance even as the state's financial position substantially weakened in the downturn. Credit strengths are offset by a concentrated revenue system that is reliant on the sales tax, with no income tax, as well as above-average debt levels. Washington reviews its general fund revenue forecast quarterly, but actual revenue performance has repeatedly underperformed downwardly revised estimates since the recession. The revenue system's reliance on a broad-based sales tax makes Washington particularly vulnerable to reductions in consumer spending and limits the prospects for quick revenue recovery. After state general fund revenue declines of 9.6% in fiscal 2009 and 4.1% in fiscal 2010, followed by growth of 7.9% in fiscal 2011 that reflected in part tax increases enacted in April 2010, the June 2012 forecast projects revenues up 1.3% in fiscal 2012 and 5.2% in 2013. The next forecast update is scheduled to be released on Sept. 20, 2012. After a series of significant revenue forecast reductions that required offsetting action to maintain budget balance, recent revenue forecast revisions have been modest and spending forecasts have been lowered to reflect reduced caseload expectations. In April 2012, the legislature restored budget balance through a combination of ongoing and one-time actions. The limited projected ending balance and reserve total for the end of the biennium on June 30, 2013 is $289 million, 2% of projected fiscal 2013 revenues. Fitch believes that continued downside risk to the economic and revenue forecast remains, although recent trends are generally positive. The long-term prospects for the economy are solid, and key industries are showing strength. Although the repeated and significant underperformance of revenues compared to forecast is a concern, Fitch believes that management remains committed to budget balance. Budgeting is likely to continue to require difficult choices going forward. Washington already has taken extensive spending control action since the recession began and, given the difficulty of achieving the state's required supermajority legislative vote for tax increases, such measures effectively require voter approval. However, the state continues to evidence a focus on sound financial management. The legislature recently passed a requirement that starting with the budget for the next biennium budgets must show projected balance over a four-year period rather than just the biennium. In addition, a November 2011 voter-approved constitutional amendment that strengthened the state's reserve funding mechanism should be positive in the longer term. A state Supreme Court decision in January 2012 found state education funding inadequate but provided the state flexibility in terms of the timing and amount of remediation. Nevertheless, the decision does generally increase funding demands for education over time. In 2009, the state passed education funding reform that the court noted positively in its ruling. The state's current six-year financial outlook estimates the cost of implementation of that reform at $317 million in fiscal 2014, rising to $724 million in fiscal 2015, $1.1 billion in fiscal 2016, and $1.3 billion in fiscal 2017. Washington's economy, which had been performing much more strongly than that of the U.S., entered the recession later than the nation overall. Non-farm employment in Washington rose as national employment fell in 2008, then dropped 4.6% in 2009 compared to 4.4% for the U.S. Washington's employment decline of 1.3% in 2010 was almost twice that of the U.S., although year-over-year growth of 1.2% in 2011 was slightly ahead of the U.S. pace. In May 2012, Washington's year-over-year growth of 1.7% compared to 1.4% for the nation. The state's unemployment rate in May 2012 was 8.3%, 101% of the U.S. rate but a full percentage point lower than a year earlier. Personal income per capita, at 106% of the U.S. in 2011, ranks 13th among the states. Personal income growth in the first quarter of 2012 well exceeded that of the nation or region. Washington's debt levels are in the upper moderate range and well above average for a U.S. state, with net tax-supported debt of $18.4 billion equal to 6.1% of personal income. Debt is almost exclusively GO. Capital needs are substantial, particularly for transportation, and tolling is part of the funding solution. The state has increased its focus on debt affordability. The legislature authorized a constitutional amendment that will be on the November 2012 ballot to lower the constitutional debt limit. The state administers 13 defined benefit retirement plans, three with hybrid defined benefit/defined contribution options. The closed public employees and teachers plans (PERS and TRS1), which have been closed since 1977, are underfunded, with an unfunded actuarial accrued liability (UAAL) of $4.7 billion as of June 30, 2010, $2.4 billion of which is the responsibility of the state. On a combined basis, the burden of net tax-supported debt and adjusted unfunded pension obligations is slightly above the 6.6% of personal income median for U.S. states rated by Fitch. The state has taken various steps to manage pension funding. Legislation passed with the fiscal 2011-2013 budget eliminated automatic annual COLAs for PERS and TRS1 retirees that had been in place since 1995, a change now subject to legal challenge. These pension changes resulted in budgetary savings of $344 million for the biennium. The state recently passed legislation to lower the pension investment return assumption from 8% to 7.9% as of July 1, 2013, declining to 7.7% as of July 1, 2017.