(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of Black Gold Re LTD. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Black Gold Re's rating (BGRe, or the captive company) continues to reflect the
strong linkage and strategic importance of the captive company to Ecopetrol (the
parent). The rating also reflects its adequate technical performance, high
capitalization, low leverage and strong liquidity ratios.
BGRe's rating is tied to the rating of its shareholder, Empresa Colombiana de
Petroleos - ECOPETROL S.A. , which has a Fitch local currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Ecopetrol's
consolidated equity was USD31 billion, EBITDA USD 14 million and a
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.3x.
BGRe maintains its position as a core subsidiary of Ecopetrol, due to its
strategic importance in managing the risks and structuring the insurance
coverage of Grupo Empresarial Ecopetrol (Ecopetrol). The support of the
shareholder is evidenced by its explicit commitment of support through
promissory notes, formal support in managing the investment portfolio of the
captive, providing resources for the optimal operation of the reinsurance
company, and the transference of strong corporate governance practices.
BGRe's operational profitability is adequate for its business profile. As of
December 2011 and March 2012, BGRe reported a positive trend in its combined
ratio (-30% and -29%) and net income of $13.1 million and $3.4 million,
respectively. This performance benefited from the increase in commissions due to
the change in the placement scheme carried out from 2011, and also by higher
surety bond premiums given the important growth shown by the hydrocarbon sector
in the Colombian economy.
The quality of the investment portfolio is adequate and the liquidity position
is strong. The company places its investment portfolio in liquid assets mainly
rated with an International Default Ratings of 'AA' (65%) and 'AAA' (29%). Black
Gold has no exposures to fixed assets and stocks, reflected in its strong
liquidity ratios of 8.2x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and 18x as of March 31, 2012.
Its capital position is strong as a result of adequate profit generation and
earnings retention; however, the maximum exposures are high compared to similar
companies in the region. As of March 31, 2012, the equity of the captive was
USD133 million, exceeding the requirements of the authorities in Bermuda (where
the company is registered). Leverage ratios are low; as of March 31, 2012 the
retained premiums-to-capital ratio stood at 0.1x and the Liability/Equity ratio
at 0.08x. The maximum loss exposure per event is 4.0% of the equity, which is
high compared with other similar companies in the region. Moreover, the accepted
aggregated exposure for all surety bond policies may represent 2.6% of
Ecopetrol's equity given that there is an explicit formal guarantee from
Ecopetrol of over 100% of the coverage in these policies.
Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include negative changes in the
rating of the parent, higher retention levels of equity, and significant
deterioration in profitability. An upgrade may be considered with positive
changes in the rating of Ecopetrol, the parent company.
