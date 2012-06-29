UPDATE 2-Iraqi Kurds plan independence referendum on Sept. 25
* Independence dream also opposed by Turkey, Iran and Syria (Adds oil region included in vote, Shi'ite opposition)
June 29 Repsol S.A. : * Moodys changes outlook on Repsols baa3/p-3 ratings to negative
* Independence dream also opposed by Turkey, Iran and Syria (Adds oil region included in vote, Shi'ite opposition)
ROME, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's Prince Charles called on Wednesday for greater diversity in crop planting to feed a growing population in the face of global warming.