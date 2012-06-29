June 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd
(EBTL) a National Long-Term rating 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A
list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect EBTL's strong revenue visibility from its long-term 'take or
pay' agreement with Essar Steel Limited (ESTL) ending on 31 March 2027, and are
therefore linked directly to the latter's credit quality. ESTL contributes about
95% to EBTL's revenue; and while Fitch notes that the proportion is likely to
reduce over the next two to three years, it will remain in the range of 85%-90%.
Fitch expects ESTL to deleverage substantially from its presently high levels in
the next two years, deriving benefits from a competitive cost structure,
increasing volumes and a change in product mix towards higher value-added
products. With a substantial proportion of capex plans having been completed in
FY12, the agency expects the entity to use the free cash flows to be generated
in the next two to three years for debt reduction. Fitch notes that the take or
pay contract provides a significant cushion to the debt servicing ability of the
company, with Fitch expected debt service coverage ratios to range between 2.0x
to 2.5x over the next four to five years.
Positive rating action would depend upon an improvement in the credit profile of
EBTL and ESTL coupled with the improvement in the credit profile of the group as
a whole. However, deterioration in the credit profile of ESTL or EBTL's net
debt/EBITDA above 4.0x on a sustained basis could result in negative rating
action.
While assigning the ratings, Fitch also assessed the linkages between EBTL and
its immediate parent company - Essar Ports Ltd (EPL). The latter hols
a 74% equity stake in EBTL while the rest is being held by ESTL.
EPL, being a holding company, derives its credit strength from its subsidiaries.
EPL's subsidaries (ports and terminals) cater primarily to group entities
comprising Essar Steel Ltd, Essar Oil Ltd ('Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable) and power
companies belonging to the Essar Group. Consequently, Fitch expects the
subsidiaries to largely reflect the credit profile of these group companies.
EBTL operates a 30 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) deep-draft dry bulk
terminal in Hazira, Gujarat. It is one of India's largest dry bulk terminals,
operational in all-weather condition. The terminal is a fully mechanised
facility and can accommodate any vessel up to 130,000 deadweight tonnage.
The company was formed in 2006 to cater to the captive cargo handling
requirement of ESTL. The capacity became operational only in May 2010 and has
handled 12 MMT of cargo in FY12.. However, EBTL's capacity utilisation is
expected to improve with the ramp-up of ESTL's steel plant at Hazira. This would
further improve EBTL's credit profile in the medium term future.
In FY12, EBTL reported revenue of INR4,253m (FY11: INR2,411m), EBITDA of
INR3,008m (FY11: INR1,442m), cash flow from operations of INR58m (FY11:
INR415m), net financial leverage of 3.8x (FY11: 5.9x) and interest coverage of
2.0x (FY11: 1.4x).
Fitch has also assigned ratings to EBTL's bank loans as follows:
INR13,250m term loan: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'
INR180m cash credit facility: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'
INR320m non-fund-based working capital facility: National Short-Term 'Fitch
A2(ind)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ashoo Mishra
Analyst
+91 22 4000 1772
Fitch Ratings India Pvt Ltd
Apeejay House, 7th Floor
3, Dinshaw Vachha Road, Churchgate
Mumbai 400 020
Secondary Analyst
Muralidharan R
Associate Director
+91 22 40001732
Committee Chairperson
Rakesh Valecha
Senior Director
+91 22 40001740
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: + 91 22 4000 1727, Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'Fitch AAA(ind)' for National ratings in
India. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Ratings are not a recommendation or suggestion, directly or indirectly, to you
or any other person, to buy, sell, make or hold any investment, loan or security
or to undertake any investment strategy with respect to any investment, loan or
security or any issuer.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
