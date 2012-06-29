June 29 - Overview -- Panda Temple Power LLC is issuing $305 million of senior secured debt to build a 758 megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in Temple, Texas. -- We are assigning our preliminary 'B+' issue rating and preliminary '2' recovery rating to the project's $214.84 million term loan A, $75 million term loan B, $10.16 million letter of credit facility, and $5 million working capital facility. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the project will be built on time and within budget, and that near-term hedges will provide adequate cash flow for debt service at the rated level. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B+' rating and preliminary '2' recovery rating to Panda Temple Power LLC's (Temple) $214.84 million first-lien term loan A, $75 million term loan B, $10.16 million letter of credit facility and, $5 million working capital facility. The preliminary '2' recovery rating indicates substantial recovery (70% to 90%) of principal in a default scenario. Cross-default provisions exist between the term loan A and term loan B and all the debt is pari passu. The outlook is stable. Rationale Our rating reflects the project's construction risk, exposure to merchant energy prices, and a high degree of sensitivity to capacity factors and market heat rates. The project will use loan proceeds to build the Panda Temple Power Plant, a nominal 758 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired facility located in Temple, Texas. The unit will dispatch into the North sub-region of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) interconnect. The preliminary ratings are subject to final structure and document review. Temple is a special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote operating entity. Panda Power Generation Infrastructure Funds and a consortium of other equity investors together own the equity in the project. Temple will service its debt from merchant energy revenues, buttressed by near-term revenue put hedges. The main risk to the project is the exposure to merchant energy markets, in our opinion, and limited refinancing risk. The initial debt is about $400 per kilowatt (kW), which falls to about $360 per kW under our assumptions by 2020. The 'B+' rating results from greenfield construction risk, exposure to market prices, and high sensitivity to heat rate and spark spreads. Lack of diversity in cash flows also adds to cash flow volatility. Bechtel Power Corp. and Siemens Energy Inc. will build the project jointly and severally, under a fixed-price, date-certain turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract. Given their long track record, market leadership in this industry, and the project's requirements, Standard & Poor's is comfortable that the creditworthiness of these counterparties will not limit the rating on Temple's debt. We view the fixed EPC arrangement as supportive of credit because it mitigates construction risk. Although the plant is completely exposed to merchant risk, it benefits from a revenue put option for 600 MW of generation capacity, which provides underlying supports for margins of $41 million per year between 2015 and 2018. The hedges provide a floor even as the project retains the upside should spark spreads widen or heat rates expand. Standard & Poor's believes this hedging strategy will improve the stability of margins during the initial hedged period. However, the hedges are financially settled and they may not be completely effective because gas is not perfectly correlated to on-peak electricity, and if gas is on the margin less frequently than expected, the ineffectiveness of the hedge would likely widen. In addition, the hedges do not cover for lower margins arising from weaker-than-expected operational performance. Because there are no capacity markets in the ERCOT region, we expect plant cash flows to be highly volatile for the unhedged portion of the capacity, and starting in 2019 for the all the capacity once hedges roll off. However, we expect the realized margins will continue to strengthen due to declining reserve margins from increasing load and the planned retirement of coal units that is helping to improve market heat rates. We expect reserve margins in the ERCOT region to fall consistently below 5% after 2018, especially if current trends continue. In summary, the 'B+' debt rating reflects these risks: -- Greenfield construction. -- The project is exposed to merchant power prices for all of its capacity. In our sensitivities, power prices and capacity factors (which are partially influenced by reserve margins and the relative position of new builds in the ERCOT stack) have the most effect. The project has no power purchase agreements and there are no capacity markets in ERCOT. -- Lack of diversity and being a single asset that relies on natural gas to back all cash flows. -- Exposure to losses arising from operational underperformance. -- Cash flow is highly sensitive to changes in operating heat rates and spark spreads. -- High overall debt at origination of about $400/kW. In our stressed case, total debt declines to about $370/kW in 2019, which still constitutes considerable refinancing risk. -- Unhedged natural gas prices. The following strengths mitigate weaknesses at the 'B+' rating level: -- Merchant exposure is mitigated with counterparty hedges from 3M Employee Retirement Income Plan for roughly all the base capacity from 2015 to 2018. -- A 100% excess cash flow sweep reduces refinance risk. -- Low reserve margin expectations in the ERCOT region falling from 13.5% in 2012 to below 5% from 2018 onward. If this trend holds, there could be considerable support for higher prices, which in turn would likely promote development of new power plants. -- The EPC contractors are market leaders with a strong track record of delivering on time and within budget -- The sponsors have considerable experience in the industry, with more than 9 gigawatts of large power generation projects. A subsidiary of the sponsor also will provide operating and maintenance services. We use our current assumptions from our corporate natural gas price deck ($2 per million Btu in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, $3.50 in 2014, and rising with inflation thereafter) in our financial forecast. Debt coverage service ratios in this case range from 1.25x in 2015 to 1.40x in 2020, on a consolidated debt basis. We also believe that the projected debt burden at maturity of about $360 per kW on a consolidated basis under our rated case assumptions, is likely refinanceable at reasonable terms. Liquidity Liquidity is limited to a debt service reserve covering six months of principal and interest, funded from cash, or backed with a bank letter of credit from 2015 onward. The transaction also has a maintenance account ($10 million), a working capital account ($4 million), and letter of credit funding ($10.2 million). During the construction phase, contingency fees and EPC contractor credit-support deposits also add liquidity. Recovery analysis The preliminary '2' recovery rating on the debt indicates expectations of a substantial (70% to 90%) recovery if a default occurs. (For more information on recovery, see the presale report on Panda Temple to be published shortly.) Outlook The stable outlook on the debt ratings reflects fairly steady cash flow through 2018 due to hedging positions and favorable cash flow prospects thereafter given asset efficiency and expected retirement of aged coal capacity. A downgrade is possible if our expectation of debt at maturity changes to greater than about $400 per kW and if debt service coverage ratios steadily decline below 1.1x. This would likely result from construction delays, lower-than-expected spark spreads or operational performance, or higher operating and maintenance costs. An upgrade would require a large and sustainable improvement in merchant market prices that would reduce refinance risk to below $100 per kW. Related Criteria And Research -- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List New Ratings Panda Temple Power LLC Senior secured debt: $214.84 mil term loan A B+(prelim)/Stable Recovery rating 2(prelim) $75 mil term loan B B+(prelim)/Stable Recovery rating 2(prelim) $10.16 mil LOC facility B+(prelim)/Stable Recovery rating 2(prelim) $5 mil working capital fac B+(prelim)/Stable Recovery rating 2(prelim)