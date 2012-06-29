(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We are affirming our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on Norfolk County.

-- The affirmation reflects our view of the county's manageable debt and satisfactory liquidity.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that in the next two years, Norfolk's debt and liquidity will remain adequate despite increasing capital expenditures, and economic growth will not deteriorate. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on Norfolk County, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+). The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on Norfolk reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the county's manageable debt and satisfactory liquidity. High capital requirements that could further weaken budgetary performance and a relatively weaker and less diversified economy constrain our view of the ratings. In the next two years, we expect tax-supported debt will remain manageable and not exceed 60% of operating revenues but surpass the 2011 level, which we estimate at 48%. Norfolk intends to issue new debt to finance approximately 23% of its C$137 million capital plan in 2012-2014. We believe the county will maintain relatively strong liquidity in the near term, with free cash and liquid assets (Standard & Poor's-adjusted) of more than 150% debt service. At this level, it will be significantly lower than its historical free cash and liquid assets levels of more than 400%, because the county is drawing on reserves considerably to finance its capital expenditures. In our view, capital pressures, in the absence of higher capital grants or operating surpluses, could negatively affect budgetary performance in the next two years. In 2010, Norfolk recorded an after-capital deficit of 17.5% of total adjusted revenues. Like most of its Canadian peers, the county has a substantial infrastructure deficiency. Its 10-year capital program is C$336 million, of which it will spend about 40% in 2012-2014. While some of these projects could be deferred, many are for core services. We believe that the county's GDP per capita was below that of the provincial average of about C$46,000 at the end of 2011. Norfolk's economy, which we feel to be narrower than that of most peers, relies principally on agriculture, small-scale manufacturing, and tourism, which employed about 40% of the county's labor force in 2011. In our view, the recession somewhat weakened the county's economy. Unemployment was 9.3% in 2011, up from 6.8% in 2006. Income support caseloads increased sharply in 2009 and 2010, stabilizing somewhat a in 2011. In addition, the value of building permits decreased in the past four years, with 2010 being the only exception. In 2011, it was 13% lower than in 2010. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that, in the next two years, Norfolk's debt will remain below 60% of projected operating revenues, liquidity will remain adequate, and economic growth will not deteriorate. We could lower the ratings or revise the outlook to negative if debt increases much beyond 60%, liquidity or operating performance deteriorate significantly, or the economy weakens considerably. Meaningful reduction in the debt burden or liquidity, or significant additions to the county's employment and tax bases could result in an upward revision to the outlook or ratings. Related Criteria And Research Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 Ratings List Ratings List Rating Affirmed Norfolk County Issuer credit rating A/Stable/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)