Overview
-- We are affirming our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on Norfolk
County.
-- The affirmation reflects our view of the county's manageable debt and
satisfactory liquidity.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that in the next two
years, Norfolk's debt and liquidity will remain adequate despite increasing
capital expenditures, and economic growth will not deteriorate.
Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A'
long-term issuer credit rating on Norfolk County, in the Province of Ontario
(AA-/Negative/A-1+). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating on Norfolk reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the county's
manageable debt and satisfactory liquidity. High capital requirements that
could further weaken budgetary performance and a relatively weaker and less
diversified economy constrain our view of the ratings.
In the next two years, we expect tax-supported debt will remain manageable and
not exceed 60% of operating revenues but surpass the 2011 level, which we
estimate at 48%. Norfolk intends to issue new debt to finance approximately
23% of its C$137 million capital plan in 2012-2014.
We believe the county will maintain relatively strong liquidity in the near
term, with free cash and liquid assets (Standard & Poor's-adjusted) of more
than 150% debt service. At this level, it will be significantly lower than its
historical free cash and liquid assets levels of more than 400%, because the
county is drawing on reserves considerably to finance its capital expenditures.
In our view, capital pressures, in the absence of higher capital grants or
operating surpluses, could negatively affect budgetary performance in the next
two years. In 2010, Norfolk recorded an after-capital deficit of 17.5% of
total adjusted revenues. Like most of its Canadian peers, the county has a
substantial infrastructure deficiency. Its 10-year capital program is C$336
million, of which it will spend about 40% in 2012-2014. While some of these
projects could be deferred, many are for core services.
We believe that the county's GDP per capita was below that of the provincial
average of about C$46,000 at the end of 2011. Norfolk's economy, which we feel
to be narrower than that of most peers, relies principally on agriculture,
small-scale manufacturing, and tourism, which employed about 40% of the
county's labor force in 2011. In our view, the recession somewhat weakened the
county's economy. Unemployment was 9.3% in 2011, up from 6.8% in 2006. Income
support caseloads increased sharply in 2009 and 2010, stabilizing somewhat a
in 2011. In addition, the value of building permits decreased in the past four
years, with 2010 being the only exception. In 2011, it was 13% lower than in
2010.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that, in the next
two years, Norfolk's debt will remain below 60% of projected operating
revenues, liquidity will remain adequate, and economic growth will not
deteriorate. We could lower the ratings or revise the outlook to negative if
debt increases much beyond 60%, liquidity or operating performance deteriorate
significantly, or the economy weakens considerably. Meaningful reduction in
the debt burden or liquidity, or significant additions to the county's
employment and tax bases could result in an upward revision to the outlook or
ratings.
