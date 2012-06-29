(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 29 Fitch Ratings has affirmed, today, the ratings of Banco Industrial do Brasil S.A. (BIB) as shown below: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Local currency Long-Term IDR at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook; --Local currency Short-Term IDR at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb-'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support rating Floor 'NF'; --National long-term rating at 'A-(bra)'; Stable Outlook; --National short-term rating at 'F2(bra)'. The above ratings reflect Industrial's small size, diminished profitability, and its inherent asset and liability concentrations due to its wholesale business model. This is somewhat offset by low leverage and focus on the SME market. The bank's return on average assets (ROA) has deteriorated to 1.26% in 2011 from 2.25% in 2009 due to shrinking net interest margins, marginally weaker efficiency and a sharp increase in credit loss provisions. BIB's profitability remains lower than its local peers' average, a trend that Fitch expects to continue during 2012, due to impact in its margin and credit deterioration. The bank's small size and the fact that is operates in a segment more susceptible to change in the economic cycle emphasize its dependence on proper collateral coverage and credit risk practices as it is more vulnerable to an overall credit deterioration. This is somehow mitigated by the short term profile of its loan portfolio. Over the last several years the bank has decided to intensify its focus on the SME segment and to scale back its payroll deductible loan business (reaching its goal of an 85/15 split on its loan portfolio, respectively), leading to a higher asset concentration. Fitch deems such a strategy as correct due to the short-term profile of its SME portfolio in comparison with the payroll deductible business. The bank's goal of expanding its loan portfolio has been achieved but has not been translated into a higher profitability level reflecting the fierce competitive environment. Impaired loans worsened to 2.77% of gross loans at end-2011 from 2.40% at end-2010 despite significantly higher net credit losses (3.86% of average loans in 2011 compared to 1.97% in 2010). Impairment charges exceeded 40% of pre-impairment operating profit in 2011 compared with 13% in 2010. This further worsened to 42% in 1Q12 and negatively impacted earnings. Though concentrated, BIB's funding base has been rather stable even during more volatile periods. The bank has also presented some diversification of its funding base as it has been able to access trade finance lines with multilateral agencies. BIB also benefited from the change on compulsory requirement rules for large banks and expanded its deposits base as it raised roughly BRL 200 million with longer terms and lower costs, which will have a favourable impact on its funding profile. The bank has maintained an adequate liquidity position and a fairly comfortable Fitch Core Capital ratio (19.2%, as of March 2012). If BIB is able to translate the growth of its loan portfolio into a more profitable performance closing the gap with its peers, ratings could be positively affected; however, this is not envisioned over the near-term. Significant upside for the bank is constrained by its business model and inherent asset and liability concentrations. Deterioration in the bank's asset quality indicators and a subsequent drop in the bank's performance could lead to a downgrade in BIB's ratings. BIB is a SME-oriented bank 100% owned by Mr. Carlos Alberto Mansur. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)