(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed L'Oreal SA's (L'Oreal) Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'F1+'. The agency has also affirmed L'Oreal USA Inc.'s commercial paper (CP) programme guaranteed by L'Oreal at 'F1+'. The rating affirmation reflects L'Oreal's strong business profile and financial flexibility. L'Oreal's business profile is underpinned by the group's leading position in the cosmetics industry and its comprehensive market coverage, reflected in its high diversification by segment, product, price range and geography. The Western Europe business is likely to remain anaemic in 2012, but L'Oreal will benefit from continued momentum in the developing and emerging markets, which became its first revenue contributors in Q112 and where it conducts a strategy of close adaption to local tastes. L'Oreal continued to generate significant free cash flow after dividends of EUR0.9bn in FY11. It fully repaid its mid-term bank loans and ended the year with a net cash surplus of EUR0.5bn. Most of its credit metrics were maintained or improved, with lease-adjusted gross debt to EBITDAR ratio falling further to 1.0x at FYE11 (from 1.1x at FYE10). While the group suspended its share buy-back programme in late 2008, it does not rule out bolt-on acquisitions when the opportunity arises. In 2012 Fitch expects the company to keep on generating free cash flow after dividends close to EUR1.0bn, allowing it to internally fund a significant part of potential acquisitions. L'Oreal's financial flexibility is further enhanced by its 9% stake in Sanofi-Aventis ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+') - worth about EUR6.7bn at FYE11 - which it can realise in part or in its entirety. Fitch believes L'Oreal's low leverage, high liquidity and free cash flow generation capacity will enable it to maintain its gross lease-adjusted leverage ratio at or below 1.0x in 2012 even in the case of tougher economic conditions, i.e. an intensification of the eurozone's debt crisis which begins to negatively impact the rest of the world. Liquidity remains healthy, with committed undrawn back-up lines totalling EUR2.4bn as of FYE11 and EUR2.6bn as of June 2012. This amount fully covers the company's drawings under its EUR2.6bn French and USD800m US CP programmes. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)