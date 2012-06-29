BRIEF-SCA to close tissue production plant in the US
* Restructuring costs for closure are expected to amount to approximately SEK 250m
June 29 Moody's may cut United Healthcare (Bromely) Ltd
* Restructuring costs for closure are expected to amount to approximately SEK 250m
June 7 Mylan NV defended Chairman Robert Coury's role to ISS this week as the influential proxy firm prepares to advise shareholders on how they should vote on the re-election of Coury and other directors, according to a letter the drugmaker released on Wednesday.