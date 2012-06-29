June 29 - Overview -- Brookfield's fixed-charge coverage remains low, and we do not expect it to improve until a large pending vacancy at World Financial Center is back-filled with new tenants and cash flow related to this property stabilizes. -- We are revising our outlook on Brookfield Properties Corp. and Brookfield Office Properties Canada to negative from stable. -- Our negative outlook reflects our belief that previously expected improvements to fixed-charge coverage will take longer to occur. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (Brookfield) and its Toronto-based affiliate, Brookfield Office Properties Canada (BOX), to negative from stable. We continue to analytically view these two related companies as one rated entity. Brookfield retains an indirect ownership interest in BOX of 83.3%. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Brookfield and BOX, our 'BBB-' unsecured debt rating, and our 'BB+' preferred stock rating on the companies. The affirmations affect C$350 million senior unsecured notes, roughly C$1.8 billion preferred stock and capital securities, US$110 million of preferred stock issued by Brookfield, and C$382 million of preferred stock issued by BOX (see list). Rationale Brookfield's fixed-charge coverage measures are very low, and we expect them to remain low over the next few years, particularly as the company faces a large lease expiration in September 2013. Debt-to-EBITDA measures also remain high relative to peers. We believe that office market fundamentals in the U.S. are likely to remain challenging for the next several quarters in light of tepid job growth. Even if markets were to recover more quickly than we currently anticipate, BPO management would likely ramp up development pursuits--limiting our expectations for more robust improvement to its leverage and fixed-charge coverage measures. Our ratings on Brookfield and BOX reflect the companies' high-quality office portfolio, characterized by in-place rents that are below current market rents (on average). Long-term leases to good-quality tenants and concentrations in comparatively healthier global office markets continue to support our view of Brookfield's "strong" business risk profile. We consider Brookfield's financial risk profile as "significant," notwithstanding above-average portfolio occupancy and benefits from substantial capital transactions over the past three years. Brookfield's $25.5 billion total assets (as of March 31, 2012) ranks the company as the second largest among its rated office sector peer group, and the only office company in our rated universe with a global platform. Brookfield's office portfolio (which includes interests in 78 million sq. ft. across 108 properties) is geographically diversified: the company derives roughly 61% of its commercial property net operating income (NOI, under IFRS) from the U.S. (predominantly New York, Washington, D.C., Houston, and Los Angeles), 21% from Canada (mainly Toronto and Calgary), and 18% from Australia (Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth). Brookfield is a Canadian company that is publicly traded on both the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. The company is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM; A-/Negative/A-2), which owns 51% of Brookfield's voting shares. Currently, we do not factor explicit support from BAM into our ratings on either Brookfield/BOX or BAM. We acknowledge that BAM has participated in numerous strategic and financial activities with Brookfield and that Brookfield remains BAM's dedicated platform for investing in the office sector. However, we consider Brookfield's relationship with BAM as evolving. BAM intends to spin off substantially all of its commercial property operations--including its stake in BPO--into a new entity, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY). BPY has filed to be listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges and will become BAM's flagship public commercial property entity and the primary entity through which BAM owns and operates these businesses on a global basis. We believe that the formation of BPY increases complexity and the potential for conflicts of interest among the various BAM-related entities. Brookfield's strategy of leasing larger blocks of space has yielded sizable tenant concentrations, particularly in the financial services sector. As a result, the company faces a pending large vacancy when Bank of America/Merrill Lynch vacates its space upon lease maturity (September 2013) at the World Financial Center. This vacancy poses releasing challenges, in our view. Brookfield has released roughly 30% of the space to date. However, the remaining space to be leased currently comprises roughly 7% of Brookfield's rents, and we believe the space, once vacated by Bank of America, won't generate stabilized income until 2014 or 2015. Brookfield's strategy of financing its business predominantly with nonrecourse property-level borrowings is consistent with its corporate (non-REIT) structure. The company's leverage (debt-plus-preferred) is above-average at 56% under IFRS, and its adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is elevated at 13x. Since the company derives more than 50% of its NOI from encumbered assets, we rate its unsecured senior notes one notch below the corporate credit rating. Additionally, the company's largely secured financing strategy causes comparatively sizable annual mortgage principal amortization that we include as a fixed charge. While this reduces refinancing risk, as it results in a lower principal amount due at loan maturity, amortizing debt lowers current fixed-charge coverage measures. For the quarter ended March 31, 2012, our fixed-charge coverage was 1.4x and coverage of all obligations, including common dividends, was 1.0x. If we excluding the large principal amortization associated with the company's self-amortizing mortgages, fixed-charge coverage rises to the 1.6x area. Liquidity We consider Brookfield's liquidity as adequate, as we estimate that sources exceed uses by roughly 1.3x through year-end 2013. Brookfield's cash balance was $260 million as of March 31, 2012. The company had $504 million available on its $895 million combined unsecured revolving credit facilities ($695 million due March 2014, subject to two one-year extension options, and a C$200 million nonrecourse Canadian corporate revolver due June 2014, subject to one one-year extension option). We expect the company to produce Standard & Poor's derived funds from operations of roughly $500 million in 2012, and we estimate that FFO will be flat in 2013. Other potential sources of capital, which we do not consider in our analysis, include proceeds from a further sell-down of Brookfield's interest in BOX, asset sales proceeds, and excess proceeds from (low loan-to-value) debt refinancing activity. Brookfield faces $437 million consolidated debt maturities through year-end 2012 and $1.6 billion in 2013, all of which are mortgages. We believe the company can refinance these nonrecourse mortgages based on current moderate loan-to-value, on average. We estimate the company invests roughly $230 million equity in its development sites during 2012 and 2013, and that portfolio capital expenditures (recurring and leasing-related) total roughly $240 million annually for 2012 and 2013. We also estimate common and preferred dividends will be flat at $345 million annually for the next two years. Our base-case scenario through year-end 2013 assumes that Australian and Canadian office markets remain balanced and that U.S. office market occupancy and rents continue to improve, albeit slowly and unevenly. We assume Brookfield's funds from operations is flat through year-end 2013 and that it fully refinances property debt at maturity. Under this scenario, Brookfield's fixed-charge coverages remain low but steady at 1.4x (including principal amortization), but we believe improvement to leverage and coverage has been extended by at least a year. Outlook The outlook is negative. Brookfield's fixed-charge coverage remains low, and, we believe, is now unlikely to improve for two years. We would likely lower the corporate credit rating one notch if fixed-charge coverage measures deteriorate from their current (1.4x) levels. Our credit perspective could also change if BAM's strategic evolution materially alters the operating platform or legal structure of Brookfield. We don't see much potential for upgrade despite Brookfield's "strong" business risk profile, unless the company meaningfully deleverages its balance sheet to strengthen its currently "significant" financial risk profile. Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Report Card: Improvements In Operating Fundamentals Bode Well For North American REITs, May 4, 2012. -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 30, 2012. -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers To North American Real Estate Companies, published Oct. 12, 2011. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 28, 2011. -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies,·published June 21, 2011. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Brookfield Office Properties Inc. Brookfield Office Properties Canada Corporate credit rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Brookfield Office Properties Inc. Senior unsecured BBB- Preferred stock (Canadian scale) P-3(High) Preferred stock BB+ Brookfield Office Properties Canada Preferred stock (Canadian scale) P-3(High) Preferred stock BB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.