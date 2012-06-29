OVERVIEW -- We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE overall ranking on Hudson Advisors Germany as a special servicer of commercial loans in Germany. -- The outlook is stable. -- Established in 2002, Hudson Advisors Germany is the European subsidiary of Hudson Advisors LLC. June 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its overall ranking on Hudson Advisors Germany GmbH (HAG) as ABOVE AVERAGE as a primary and special servicer of residential and commercial mortgages in Germany. The ABOVE AVERAGE ranking reflects our view of the following: -- An established servicing platform with experienced and well tenured staff. -- The staff turnover rate was higher than we have seen for peer servicers in 2011. -- HAG has had limited opportunities for growth in servicing, but has deployed employees in other ways such as to enhance the hub operation created to support other European servicing business. -- Recorded training hours are low compared with other servicers that we rank. But, we acknowledge that there is a high proportion of "on the job" training and that HAG retains its commitment to the development of its employees. -- The European internal audit discipline has been re-established following the departure of the previous team in late 2010. -- HAG has developed a robust automated servicing platform that enables it to manage a range of loan types including residential and commercial mortgages. -- During 2011, HAG adopted a "bulk sale" approach to loans it believes will optimize returns to stakeholders. -- The volume of residential mortgages in primary servicing continues to decrease. We will monitor the level closely, as it is correlated to the ranking. OUTLOOK The outlook is stable as a primary and special servicer of residential and commercial mortgages in Germany. MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION Our subranking for management and organization is ABOVE AVERAGE for both primary and special servicing of residential and commercial mortgages. During 2011, the Hudson Advisors group restructured its European servicing platform to emphasize the Frankfurt office as the central hub for the other entities by providing operational services including human resources (HR) and information technology (IT). A new global financial accounting system that includes the centralization of global account function was also established at Hudson Advisors Ireland. In addition, HAG has made staff available for other offices generally on a secondment basis. LOAN ADMINISTRATION Our subranking for loan administration is ABOVE AVERAGE. This is based on our evaluation of HAG's loan boarding, special servicing, and primary servicing activities, in addition to other factors. FINANCIAL POSITION We consider the Hudson Advisors group's financial position to be SUFFICIENT and are of the opinion that there is currently enough financial strength to sustain HAG's servicing operations. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Servicer Evaluation: Hudson Advisors Germany GmbH, June 29, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Servicer Evaluation: Hudson Advisors Germany GmbH, May 18, 2011 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, May 28, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004 -- Select Servicer List, published monthly