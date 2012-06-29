June 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (MPS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook and its Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The IDR is at its Support Rating Floor of 'BBB', which was also affirmed. The bank's Viability Rating (VR) was downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-' and placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions, including on debt ratings and on MPS's subsidiary Banca Antonveneta, is at the end of this commentary. The rating action follows MPS's announcement on 27 June 2012 that it would apply for about EUR1.5bn of additional government capital in the form of hybrid instruments. In Fitch's opinion the decision by the Italian government to make up to EUR2bn in fresh capital available to the bank underlines the authorities' propensity to support MPS as Italy's third-largest bank. The capital increase will improve the bank's capitalisation and improve its capacity to absorb losses. However, significant pressure remains on MPS's profitability, asset quality and funding, which Fitch does not consider in line with an investment grade VR. The deteriorating conditions of the domestic economy and the financial markets affect all Italian banks, but the agency considers MPS to be relatively more affected by external conditions because of its need to rebalance its funding by de-leveraging during times of market stress. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN after a review of the bank's prospects in the context of its new business plan presented on 27 June. This review will concentrate on the potential impact of a further deterioration of the operating environment on asset quality, earnings and funding. In this context, the planned reduction of operating expenses is a key component of the bank's business plan, and its implementation will be important for the bank to reach its target. Furthermore, coupon payments on the new hybrids to be issued are likely to weigh on internal capital generation. MPS's current plans to reach its target common equity Tier 1 ratio of 8.07% under Basel III at end-2015 include the effects of the repayment of all but EUR475m of government capital and a planned capital increase of EUR1bn once market conditions improve, as well as the sale of some non-core assets, including the bank's leasing business and its consumer finance subsidiary. Fitch does not currently expect to revise the Support Rating Floor in the event of a moderate sovereign downgrade in the future. A material downgrade of the sovereign rating would result in a downgrade of the Support Rating Floor, and therefore of the Long-term IDR. Fitch downgraded MPS's Tier 1 instruments to 'CCC' from 'B+' and Upper Tier 2 instruments to 'B-'/RWN from 'BB-' to reflect the increased non-performance risk. The receipt of government capital increases the risk of the non-payment of the coupons. In the case of the bank reporting a net loss MPS will be legally obliged not to make coupon payments on subordinated or hybrid instruments if their terms allow for non-payment. Fitch understands that the exchange offer for some of MPS's outstanding subordinated and hybrid instruments announced on 27 June will trigger mandatory coupon payments for the next 12 months, but the agency believes that there is heightened non-performance risk after this period. The rating of the bank's Lower Tier 2 instruments was downgraded by one notch to 'BB'/RWN and is sensitive to changes in the bank's VR according to Fitch's criteria. The ratings of Banca Antonveneta reflect potential support from MPS given its integration into the banking group. Banca Antonveneta's ratings are sensitive to any reduction in MPS's propensity to provide support, which Fitch does not expect given the announced merger of the subsidiary into MPS. The rating actions are as follows: MPS: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR and short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F3' VR: downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-', placed on RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB' Debt issuance programme (senior debt): affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt, including guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'BBB'/'F3' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'BB+', placed on RWN Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'B-', placed on RWN Preferred stock and Tier 1 notes: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B+' Banca Antonveneta: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 16 August 2011, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December 2011