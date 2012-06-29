June 29 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on Cyprus Popular
Bank's (CPB, 'BB'/RWN/'B') and Bank of Cyprus' (BoC,
'BB'/RWN/'B') Cypriot covered bonds, as follows:
CPB covered bonds (Programme I): downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'/RWN, removed from
RWN
CPB covered bonds (Programme II): affirmed at 'BBB-', removed from RWN
BoC covered bonds (Greek cover pool): downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; removed
from RWN
BoC covered bonds (Cypriot cover pool): affirmed at 'BBB-', removed from RWN
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of Cyprus to 'BB+'/Negative/'B' from
'BBB-'/Negative/'F2' on 25th June 2012 and the subsequent rating actions on the
issuing institutions (see "Fitch Downgrades Cyprus to 'BB+'; Outlook Negative"
dated 25th June 2012", "Fitch Downgrades Cypriot Banks Following Sovereign
Downgrade" dated 27th June 2012 on www.fitchratings.com).
All four covered bond programmes have been removed from RWN reflecting the
resolution of the RWN on CPB's and BoC's IDRs.
CPB (Programme I) and BoC (Greek pool) are secured by Greek residential
mortgages, while CPB (Programme II) and BoC (Cypriot pool) are secured by
Cypriot residential mortgages. The four programmes represent EUR4.95bn on
aggregate of rated debt.
In-line with Fitch's covered bonds rating methodology, the Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) constitutes a floor for the rating of the covered bonds. At
the same time Greece's country ceiling (B-) caps the covered bonds rating at the
IDR level. As such, the Cypriot covered bonds issued by CPB and BoC and secured
by Greek residential mortgage loans have been downgraded to their respective
IDRs of 'BB', and no uplift for recoveries can be granted.
Fitch has revised the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) for the programmes
containing Cypriot assets to 100% pursuant to Cyprus' sovereign downgrade in
non-investment grade territory. As a result, the ratings of Bank of Cyprus
(Cypriot Pool) and Cyprus Popular Bank (Programme II) covered bonds on a PD
basis are equalised with the IDRs of the corresponding issuers. Any rating
uplift can thus be assigned only on a recovery basis.
Bank of Cyprus (Cypriot Pool) and Cyprus Popular Bank (Programme II) covered
bonds benefit from an uplift of two notches above the IDR, when giving credit
for recoveries post an assumed default of the covered bonds. Such level of
expected recoveries is based on the issuers' commitment to an increased Asset
Percentage (AP) of 90% and 89% respectively. As a result the ratings of both
programmes are affirmed at 'BBB-'.
All else being equal, a downgrade of an Issuer's IDR will lead to an equivalent
downgrade of their covered bonds.
