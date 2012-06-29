Overview -- Germany-based carbon black chemical company Orion Engineered Carbons delivered stronger operating performance than we expected over the past 12 months. -- Orion's strong cash generation has allowed it to redeem 10% of its EUR355 million and $350 million senior secured notes ahead of schedule. -- We are revising our outlook to positive and affirming the 'B' long-term rating on Orion. -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade in six to 12 months, if Orion's operating performance confirms its improved track record despite likely difficult economic environment. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Germany-based carbon black chemical company Orion Engineered Carbons Bondco GmbH (Orion) to positive from stable. At the same time we affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating as well as the 'B' issue and '4' recovery ratings on the senior secured notes and our 'BB-' issue and '1' recovery ratings on the super senior $250 million revolving credit facility (RCF). Rationale The rating action reflects our view that Orion's profitability and credit metrics will be stronger than we previously anticipated. This follows its strong free cash flow generation over the past 12 months, including from strong profits and working capital improvements. This has allowed the company to increase cash balances by more than EUR100 million since its acquisition in mid-2011 to EUR147 million on March 31, 2012, and use part of the surplus cash to redeem 10% of its EUR600 million senior secured notes ahead of schedule. The company's track record is still short, however, which is a key rating constraint. In our base-case credit scenario, we anticipate that Orion will deliver EBITDA of about EUR160 million-EUR180 million in the coming years, despite difficult economic conditions. First-quarter 2012 EBITDA was a strong EUR50 million. Our base-case scenario factors in sustained 12%-13% EBITDA margins, on the back of some improved pricing power in our view. We expect a modest drop in volumes though, after a more severe drop than we anticipated in the first quarter of 2012. We assume zero GDP growth in Europe for the current year, but Orion's exposure is mitigated by its fairly strong global presence, with 58% of its 2011 revenues generated outside Europe. Consequently, we expect Orion's ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt, excluding a EUR235 million shareholder loan, to be 15%-20%, which would be commensurate with a higher rating. We also anticipate continued positive free cash flow, with forecast FFO of EUR85 million-EUR95 million annually covering increased annual capital spending of about EUR50 million. Orion's adjusted debt amounted to EUR0.8 billion on March 31, 2012. This includes EUR355 million and $350 million of senior secured notes and a EUR0.3 billion shareholder loan, while our debt adjustments include approximately EUR22 million for pensions and operating leases. We also net EUR128 million of estimated surplus cash, excluding EUR20 million that we see as tied to operations. We assess Orion's business risk profile as "weak," reflecting the carbon black industry's exposure to the highly cyclical tire and auto end markets, highly volatile raw material prices, and related working capital swings. Mitigating factors include Orion's strong competitive position, global geographic diversity, and improved profitability. We still view Orion's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our criteria, reflecting its substantial initial debt leverage, a still short track record as a stand-alone company, and limited historical financial data. The 2011 audited profit and loss and cash flow statements show only five months of operations, as the carve-out was completed on July 29, 2011. Partly offsetting these weaknesses are Orion's recent stronger free cash flow than expected and strong liquidity position. Liquidity We see liquidity as "strong," under our criteria, in view of the company's long-term debt maturity profile and significant undrawn RCF of $250 million. Consequently our ratio of liquidity sources versus uses over the next 12 months comfortably exceeded 1.5x. We also assess covenant headroom under the RCF as ample, based on net debt to EBITDA of 6.7x at end 2011, declining to 5.9x in 2013. This compares with a ratio of net debt to pro forma EBITDA in 2011 of 3.0x. Liquidity sources for the next 12 months include, in our view: -- EUR128 million in surplus cash at end-March 2012, excluding EUR20 million in reported cash that we treat as tied to operations. -- The $250 million (about EUR180 million) fully undrawn RCF maturing in June 2017. -- FFO of about EUR80 million-EUR90 million for full-year 2012 under our base-case credit scenario. Liquidity uses over the next 12 months comprise: -- Zero short-term debt, as the company's long-term bonds mature in 2018. -- EUR50 million in capitalexpenditures. -- Potential for large working capital swings, as a $10 per barrel rise in crude prices would equate to a EUR22 million working capital outflow. -- The EUR65 million prepayment of bonds, which took place in June 2012. Recovery analysis The $250 million RCF, borrowed by Orion and some subsidiaries, has an issue rating of 'BB-', two notches above the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the RCF is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The EUR319.5 million 10% senior secured notes due 2018 and $315 million 9.625% senior secured notes due 2018 (outstanding amounts), issued by Orion, have a 'B' issue rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The super senior RCF and the senior secured notes share the same first-ranking security package, including share pledges of the guarantors, intercompany loans, and receivables. However, the RCF has a super-priority claim on the proceeds of enforcement. The super senior RCF and the senior secured notes benefit from guarantees from the holding companies and material subsidiaries. The group must ensure that the guarantors--excluding Chinese, Brazilian, and South African subsidiaries--represent more than 85% of the group's EBITDA and more than 80% of the group's assets and revenues. Recovery prospects for the proposed notes are supported by our expectation that, in a default, the company would be reorganized rather than liquidated, given the group's leading market positions in the pigment sector in several countries, its worldwide diversification approach, and its fairly strong market positions in the rubber black and pigments industries. To determine recoveries, we simulate a default. Under our hypothetical scenario, we envisage, among other things, a combination of a severe decline in world GDP, slowing demand for automobile-related rubber products, and lower contribution margins resulting from rising feedstock prices and competitive pricing conditions. This scenario leads to a default in 2015, with EBITDA declining to EUR101 million. At the hypothetical point of default, we value the group at about EUR506 million, based on a market-multiple approach. We then deduct priority liabilities consisting of enforcement costs and part of the unfunded pension liabilities, totaling EUR48 million. The residual value for the RCF lenders is about EUR458 million. Therefore, our recovery rating of '1' on the RCF represents very high recovery prospects. The residual value for noteholders is about EUR260 million, which accounts for our recovery rating of '4' on the notes. Although not our central scenario, we believe coverage of notes would be materially lower if the company were to use the baskets for additional debt permitted under the limitation on indebtedness clause. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade in the next six to 12 months if Orion further confirms its recent track record of improved profitability and free cash flow, and shows adequate resilience in a likely difficult global economy. Under these circumstances, Orion's current metrics of adjusted FFO to debt (excluding the shareholder loan) of 15% or more would be commensurate with a higher rating. A revision of the outlook to stable could result from a severe drop in profits as a result of a more severe downturn, notably should EBITDA drop below EUR120 million versus the EUR160 million-EUR180 million we currently expect under our base-case scenario. Any risk of covenant pressure under the RCF and resulting weakening of liquidity, which is unlikely at this stage, would also constitute a key negative factor. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business and Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Orion Engineered Carbons Bondco GmbH Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Orion Engineered Carbons Bondco GmbH Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 1 Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.