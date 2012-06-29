Overview
-- Germany-based carbon black chemical company Orion Engineered Carbons
delivered stronger operating performance than we expected over the past 12
months.
-- Orion's strong cash generation has allowed it to redeem 10% of its
EUR355 million and $350 million senior secured notes ahead of schedule.
-- We are revising our outlook to positive and affirming the 'B'
long-term rating on Orion.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade
in six to 12 months, if Orion's operating performance confirms its improved
track record despite likely difficult economic environment.
Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Germany-based carbon black chemical company Orion Engineered Carbons Bondco
GmbH (Orion) to positive from stable. At the same time we affirmed our 'B'
long-term corporate credit rating as well as the 'B' issue and '4' recovery
ratings on the senior secured notes and our 'BB-' issue and '1' recovery
ratings on the super senior $250 million revolving credit facility (RCF).
Rationale
The rating action reflects our view that Orion's profitability and credit
metrics will be stronger than we previously anticipated. This follows its
strong free cash flow generation over the past 12 months, including from
strong profits and working capital improvements. This has allowed the company
to increase cash balances by more than EUR100 million since its acquisition in
mid-2011 to EUR147 million on March 31, 2012, and use part of the surplus cash
to redeem 10% of its EUR600 million senior secured notes ahead of schedule. The
company's track record is still short, however, which is a key rating
constraint.
In our base-case credit scenario, we anticipate that Orion will deliver EBITDA
of about EUR160 million-EUR180 million in the coming years, despite difficult
economic conditions. First-quarter 2012 EBITDA was a strong EUR50 million. Our
base-case scenario factors in sustained 12%-13% EBITDA margins, on the back of
some improved pricing power in our view. We expect a modest drop in volumes
though, after a more severe drop than we anticipated in the first quarter of
2012. We assume zero GDP growth in Europe for the current year, but Orion's
exposure is mitigated by its fairly strong global presence, with 58% of its
2011 revenues generated outside Europe.
Consequently, we expect Orion's ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO)
to debt, excluding a EUR235 million shareholder loan, to be 15%-20%, which would
be commensurate with a higher rating. We also anticipate continued positive
free cash flow, with forecast FFO of EUR85 million-EUR95 million annually
covering
increased annual capital spending of about EUR50 million.
Orion's adjusted debt amounted to EUR0.8 billion on March 31, 2012. This
includes EUR355 million and $350 million of senior secured notes and a EUR0.3
billion shareholder loan, while our debt adjustments include approximately EUR22
million for pensions and operating leases. We also net EUR128 million of
estimated surplus cash, excluding EUR20 million that we see as tied to
operations.
We assess Orion's business risk profile as "weak," reflecting the carbon black
industry's exposure to the highly cyclical tire and auto end markets, highly
volatile raw material prices, and related working capital swings. Mitigating
factors include Orion's strong competitive position, global geographic
diversity, and improved profitability.
We still view Orion's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our
criteria, reflecting its substantial initial debt leverage, a still short
track record as a stand-alone company, and limited historical financial data.
The 2011 audited profit and loss and cash flow statements show only five
months of operations, as the carve-out was completed on July 29, 2011. Partly
offsetting these weaknesses are Orion's recent stronger free cash flow than
expected and strong liquidity position.
Liquidity
We see liquidity as "strong," under our criteria, in view of the company's
long-term debt maturity profile and significant undrawn RCF of $250 million.
Consequently our ratio of liquidity sources versus uses over the next 12
months comfortably exceeded 1.5x. We also assess covenant headroom under the
RCF as ample, based on net debt to EBITDA of 6.7x at end 2011, declining to
5.9x in 2013. This compares with a ratio of net debt to pro forma EBITDA in
2011 of 3.0x.
Liquidity sources for the next 12 months include, in our view:
-- EUR128 million in surplus cash at end-March 2012, excluding EUR20
million
in reported cash that we treat as tied to operations.
-- The $250 million (about EUR180 million) fully undrawn RCF maturing in
June 2017.
-- FFO of about EUR80 million-EUR90 million for full-year 2012 under our
base-case credit scenario.
Liquidity uses over the next 12 months comprise:
-- Zero short-term debt, as the company's long-term bonds mature in 2018.
-- EUR50 million in capitalexpenditures.
-- Potential for large working capital swings, as a $10 per barrel rise
in crude prices would equate to a EUR22 million working capital outflow.
-- The EUR65 million prepayment of bonds, which took place in June 2012.
Recovery analysis
The $250 million RCF, borrowed by Orion and some subsidiaries, has an issue
rating of 'BB-', two notches above the corporate credit rating. The recovery
rating on the RCF is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
The EUR319.5 million 10% senior secured notes due 2018 and $315 million 9.625%
senior secured notes due 2018 (outstanding amounts), issued by Orion, have a
'B' issue rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our
expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The super senior RCF and the senior secured notes share the same first-ranking
security package, including share pledges of the guarantors, intercompany
loans, and receivables. However, the RCF has a super-priority claim on the
proceeds of enforcement. The super senior RCF and the senior secured notes
benefit from guarantees from the holding companies and material subsidiaries.
The group must ensure that the guarantors--excluding Chinese, Brazilian, and
South African subsidiaries--represent more than 85% of the group's EBITDA and
more than 80% of the group's assets and revenues.
Recovery prospects for the proposed notes are supported by our expectation
that, in a default, the company would be reorganized rather than liquidated,
given the group's leading market positions in the pigment sector in several
countries, its worldwide diversification approach, and its fairly strong
market positions in the rubber black and pigments industries.
To determine recoveries, we simulate a default. Under our hypothetical
scenario, we envisage, among other things, a combination of a severe decline
in world GDP, slowing demand for automobile-related rubber products, and lower
contribution margins resulting from rising feedstock prices and competitive
pricing conditions. This scenario leads to a default in 2015, with EBITDA
declining to EUR101 million.
At the hypothetical point of default, we value the group at about EUR506
million, based on a market-multiple approach. We then deduct priority
liabilities consisting of enforcement costs and part of the unfunded pension
liabilities, totaling EUR48 million.
The residual value for the RCF lenders is about EUR458 million. Therefore, our
recovery rating of '1' on the RCF represents very high recovery prospects.
The residual value for noteholders is about EUR260 million, which accounts for
our recovery rating of '4' on the notes.
Although not our central scenario, we believe coverage of notes would be
materially lower if the company were to use the baskets for additional debt
permitted under the limitation on indebtedness clause.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade in the
next six to 12 months if Orion further confirms its recent track record of
improved profitability and free cash flow, and shows adequate resilience in a
likely difficult global economy. Under these circumstances, Orion's current
metrics of adjusted FFO to debt (excluding the shareholder loan) of 15% or
more would be commensurate with a higher rating.
A revision of the outlook to stable could result from a severe drop in profits
as a result of a more severe downturn, notably should EBITDA drop below EUR120
million versus the EUR160 million-EUR180 million we currently expect under our
base-case scenario. Any risk of covenant pressure under the RCF and resulting
weakening of liquidity, which is unlikely at this stage, would also constitute
a key negative factor.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Orion Engineered Carbons Bondco GmbH
Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Orion Engineered Carbons Bondco GmbH
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Secured B
Recovery Rating 4
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.