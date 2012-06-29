Overview
-- U.S.-based International Wire Group Holdings Inc.'s end market demand
has improved, contributing to lower-than-expected leverage.
-- The company has maintained adequate liquidity despite dividend
policies we view to be aggressive.
-- We are raising our ratings on the company, including our corporate
credit rating to 'B+' from 'B'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain
between 3x and 4x EBITDA as higher volumes offset weaker pricing for its
products.
Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Camden, N.Y.-based International Wire Group Holdings Inc. and
its subsidiary International Wire Group Inc. to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is
stable.
At the same time, we raised our issue rating on International Wire Group
Inc.'s second-lien notes to 'B+' from 'B'. The recovery rating remains '3',
indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event
of payment default. We also raised our issue rating on International Wire
Group Holdings Inc.'s senior payment-in-kind toggle notes to 'B-' from 'CCC+'.
The recovery rating remains '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0%
to 10%) recovery in the event of payment default.
International Wire Group Holdings Inc. is a holding company with no direct
operations and depends on cash flow from subsidiary International Wire Group
Inc. to meet its debt obligations. As a result, we view International Wire
Group as a consolidated enterprise.
Rationale
We raised our ratings on International Wire Group to reflect solid end market
demand that has supported profitability and has contributed to
lower-than-expected leverage of 3x to 4x EBITDA. However, we continue to view
financial risk as "aggressive" given the company's penchant for large
dividends relative to its cash flow. Our "vulnerable" business risk assessment
acknowledges the company's exposure to volatile copper prices, cyclical end
markets, and its relatively modest size and scope.
International Wire Group's sales and EBITDA grew approximately 15% during the
12 months ended March 31, 2012, to about $850 million and $75 million,
respectively. We attribute this to an improving economy and stronger end
markets, which has led to higher volumes. Leverage over this period was 3.5x
compared with our prior expectation of 4x. We expect leverage to hold at 3x to
4x under our baseline scenario for 2012 and 2013. This reflects our assumption
that sales volumes slightly outpace our GDP forecast (2% in both years). This
offsets our expectation that prices drop on lower copper prices (which we
assume fall to $3.00 per pound in 2013 from an average of $4.00 in 2011).
International Wire Group purchases copper rod that it uses to manufacture
copper wire products. Consequently, a sharp decline or decrease in copper
prices can have a significant impact on financial performance. The former can
necessitate selling higher cost inventories at lower market prices; the latter
can restrict the company from passing through higher copper prices to
customers. International Wire sells its products for a variety of electrical
and data transmission applications whose end markets are in somewhat cyclical
industries, including the industrial, energy, electronics, and aerospace and
defense. Although several of these markets are relatively strong now, demand
can decline quite a bit during weak economic cycles, resulting in minimal
earnings and weaker credit metrics.
Liquidity
We view International Wire's liquidity as "adequate" based on the following
expectations:
-- Liquidity sources (including cash and availability under a $150
million asset-based lending revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by at
least 1.2x over the next year;
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to
decline by 15%; and
-- The company would continue to exceed the availability threshold under
its credit facility even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.
International Wire Group's total liquidity on March 31, 2012, was $115
million, consisting of about $15 million of cash and about $100 million of
availability under the company's $150 million asset-based lending (ABL)
facility that matures in 2014. Availability under the ABL facility is subject
to a borrowing base of eligible receivables and inventory, which fluctuates
throughout the year because of seasonal working capital changes. The ABL is
subject to a fixed charge covenant only if availability under the credit
facilities falls to less than $22.5 million, which we do not expect to occur
over the next 12 months.
We expect International Wire to generate between $25 million and $50 million
of free cash flow in both 2012 and 2013, based on capital expenditures of
about $15 million and our expectation that working capital will be a minimal
source of cash. We assume that the company will use some of that cash to pay
further dividends to its owners--dividends ($160 million over the past two
fiscal years) have exceeded cash flow.
Recovery analysis
For our most recent recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on
International Wire Group Holdings Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect
shortly following the release of this report.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain
between 3x and 4x EBITDA as International Wire Group's end markets hold firm
in a gradually improving economy. In our view, this will cause higher sales
volumes to offset weaker pricing for its products.
We would lower our rating if leverage climbs to and remains above 4x as a
consequence of a sharper-than-expected drop in sales prices and EBITDA margins
or as a consequence of more aggressive-than-anticipated dividends. In our
view, the company's relatively small size and scope, and well as the less
transparent operating strategy and financial policy inherent with private
equity-owned firms, will preclude an upgrade over the next 12 months.
