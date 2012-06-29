(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 - Fitch Ratings believes Ecuadorian bank performance could prove
increasingly challenging given a pair of new banking resolutions.
Bank Resolution JB-2012-2151 was implemented in April 2012 and prohibits
financial institutions from charging for various services, including the
provision of account statements, issuance of new credit cards, and renewal of
credit cards. We believe this resolution is likely to have a bigger impact on
bank revenue than the forced divestment and/or liquidation of noncore assets. As
a result of these regulations, Ecuadorian banks will be challenged to diversify
income and maintain improvements in profitability achieved in 2011 over the long
term.
Additionally, the Ecuadorian Banking Board last July issued Bank Resolution No.
JB-2011-1973 stating that "private sector financial institutions, their
directors and principal shareholders may not hold, either directly or
indirectly, shares or participations in companies outside of financial
activities".
As a result, Ecuadorian banks are being forced to divest or liquidate their
stakes in insurance and brokerage companies and fund administrators by July 1,
2012.
We believe the near-term impact on financial performance will likely be muted
for the largest banks as most are expected to obtain at least book value for
their investments and the size of these operations relative to the financial
groups is small. Over the longer term, this could affect the banks' ability to
compete with other regional banks from Latin America, although we believe larger
banks with more diversified operations abroad will be better positioned to meet
this challenge.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)