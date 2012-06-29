June 29 - On Friday, Coty Inc. filed for an initial public offering (IPO), following its unsuccessful bid earlier this year for Avon Products, Inc. . IPOs have been scarce this year in the consumer space, most likely because personal care brands that may be family or private equity-owned tend to garner the best prices from larger strategic buyers. An example would be Clorox's purchase of Burt's Bees. While Fitch does not currently rate Coty, based on its S-1 filing, the company has a reasonable amount of leverage and very free strong cash flow. We had expected Coty's potential combination with Avon would likely lead to a highly leveraged entity, verified by this morning's filing. For the last 12 months ended March 30, 2012, Coty's leverage was 4.1x, and much of its $2.6 billion in existing debt is secured. In April, when Coty's bid for Avon first became public, we had estimated a pro forma leverage of 4.1 times (x), assuming Coty had no debt. If the additional $2.6 billion in debt had remained, pro forma leverage would have been north of 5.0x, and the combined entity could have fallen deeper into non-investment-grade territory. Coty's free cash flow, which averaged $350 million over the past two years, is on pace to at least equal that level in this fiscal year ending June 30, 2012. Although the company is not relying on acquisitions to meet its goal of growing faster than the industry through brand development and geographic expansion, the fact that the company does not intend to pay dividends reduces the pressure on cash flow. With an expected $700 million in proceeds from the partial IPO, $520 million in cash, and $580 million in revolving credit availability, Coty has substantial liquidity. However, with multiples in beauty care typically in the high teens, Coty could need significantly more resources to execute a meaningful acquisition. Smaller beauty care companies have largely left the landscape since Unilever purchased Alberto-Culver for 15.0x EBITDA. Other beauty care direct sellers, such as Oriflame, are a potential but do not have significant presence in the more desirable Latin American market. However, given Coty's focus on Avon's stronghold in Latin America, particularly Brazil, Natura Cosmeticos (Natura) or privately owned Grupo Boticario of Brazil could be a good fit but would potentially require significant outside funding. Natura had almost $2.9 billion in revenues and EBITDA margins north of 25% in 2011. But Coty might need more than $10 billion in financing to purchase Natura.