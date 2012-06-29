June 29 - The Supreme Court's ruling to uphold the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was validation for the nonprofit hospitals and health systems that have been implementing ongoing strategies and initiatives to successfully operate in a lower reimbursement environment, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch believes that the prospect of reduced reimbursement rates has driven change within the industry, which would have still continued had the ACA not been upheld. However, the political fight over the legislation continues and with the November elections around the corner, uncertainty remains. Despite this, Fitch believes those providers that will be the best positioned in the changing landscape are the ones that remain focused on operating efficiency, resource allocation, physician alignment, and investment in electronic medical record. Pressured Reimbursement Environment: The funding of the Medicare and Medicaid programs are of concern given federal and state fiscal constraints. In addition, supplemental funding through programs such as disproportionate share is targeted for reduction. Fitch also expects pressure on commercial and managed care insurance rates, which have historically offset losses on governmental reimbursement. Bending the Cost Curve: Initiatives undertaken to date have sought to enhance system efficiency and productivity; reduce and eliminate unnecessary utilization; provide care in the most cost effective setting, and implement standard medical protocols. The degree to which providers succeed in accomplishing these goals has depended on the level of collaboration between hospitals and physicians. The more highly-aligned the parties are, the greater the opportunity to lower costs. Fitch believes cost control measures and physician alignment efforts will intensify as providers redouble their efforts in search of realizing higher savings. Aligning Financial Incentives Around Performance: The move toward value based reimbursement rather than volume-based will require providers to collaborate, integrate clinically, invest in new technologies such as electronic medical records, increase oversight and transparency, and engage and educate consumers. Uncertainties to Continue: Fitch expects uncertainties surrounding the future mechanism of healthcare funding to continue as legislators debate policy and as providers, commercial payors, and consumers adjust their behavior. However, Fitch believes that the fee for service reimbursement environment with limited accountability is unsustainable.