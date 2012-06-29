June 29 - The Supreme Court's ruling to uphold the Affordable Care Act (ACA)
was validation for the nonprofit hospitals and health systems that have been
implementing ongoing strategies and initiatives to successfully operate in a
lower reimbursement environment, according to Fitch Ratings.
Fitch believes that the prospect of reduced reimbursement rates has driven
change within the industry, which would have still continued had the ACA not
been upheld.
However, the political fight over the legislation continues and with the
November elections around the corner, uncertainty remains. Despite this, Fitch
believes those providers that will be the best positioned in the changing
landscape are the ones that remain focused on operating efficiency, resource
allocation, physician alignment, and investment in electronic medical record.
Pressured Reimbursement Environment: The funding of the Medicare and Medicaid
programs are of concern given federal and state fiscal constraints. In addition,
supplemental funding through programs such as disproportionate share is targeted
for reduction. Fitch also expects pressure on commercial and managed care
insurance rates, which have historically offset losses on governmental
reimbursement.
Bending the Cost Curve: Initiatives undertaken to date have sought to enhance
system efficiency and productivity; reduce and eliminate unnecessary
utilization; provide care in the most cost effective setting, and implement
standard medical protocols. The degree to which providers succeed in
accomplishing these goals has depended on the level of collaboration between
hospitals and physicians. The more highly-aligned the parties are, the greater
the opportunity to lower costs. Fitch believes cost control measures and
physician alignment efforts will intensify as providers redouble their efforts
in search of realizing higher savings.
Aligning Financial Incentives Around Performance: The move toward value based
reimbursement rather than volume-based will require providers to collaborate,
integrate clinically, invest in new technologies such as electronic medical
records, increase oversight and transparency, and engage and educate consumers.
Uncertainties to Continue: Fitch expects uncertainties surrounding the future
mechanism of healthcare funding to continue as legislators debate policy and as
providers, commercial payors, and consumers adjust their behavior. However,
Fitch believes that the fee for service reimbursement environment with limited
accountability is unsustainable.