Overview -- U.S.-based titanium dioxide (TiO2) producer Kronos Worldwide Inc., a subsidiary of U.S. holding company Valhi Inc., has revised its financing plan and lowered its term loan to $400 million from $600 million. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit and issue-level ratings on Kronos and revising our recovery rating on its term loan facility to '3' from '4'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that industry conditions, operating results, and cash flow will continue to support credit quality and that the company will not meaningfully increase debt leverage to fund growth or shareholder rewards. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit and issue-level ratings on Dallas-based Kronos Worldwide Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on the company's debt to '3' from '4', indicating our expectation for a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We are also withdrawing our 'BB-' corporate credit ratings on holding company Valhi Inc. and its subsidiary Kronos International Inc. following the closing of this refinancing transaction. Rationale The ratings on Kronos reflect the company's limited focus on the cyclical, commodity-based TiO2 market and very aggressive financial policies. We also view the company's concentrated ownership and complex corporate structure as limiting factors. However, the ratings also reflect our expectation that favorable industry conditions will support Kronos' financial profile, as well as our belief that the company's growth and shareholder rewards plans will not increase its debt leverage beyond our expectations for the ratings. We characterize the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "significant." Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect Kronos' credit metrics to remain strong for the rating, with funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt greater than 60% over the next two years, compared with the 25% to 30% we expect for the ratings. We expect that global demand will support annual TiO2 selling price increases of at least 10% over this period. Although we expect similar raw material feedstock price increases over this period, we expect TiO2 producers will be able to maintain EBITDA margins near current levels by passing through these costs. Our forecast also incorporates our expectation that the company will return a moderate amount of cash to shareholders while business conditions remain favorable. The financial metrics of Kronos' parent, Valhi, have improved significantly in the past two years, with operating results benefiting from favorable industry conditions. As of March 31, 2012, its total adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 1.2x, and the ratio of FFO to total adjusted debt was about 70%. As of March 31, 2012, Valhi had about $780 million in total debt (adjusted for operating leases, environmental liabilities, and postretirement benefit obligations, and excluding loans from Snake River Sugar Co.), which does not change with the refinancing. We do not expect the company's growth strategies or acquisitions to result in sustained additional debt or the deterioration of credit metrics. Valhi recognizes environmental liabilities of $55 million as of March 31, 2012. However, this figure does not include several sites for which the company cannot currently estimate costs. Valhi is a holding company with about $2 billion in sales. It derives the bulk of its revenues (more than 90% in 2011) and operating profits from its majority ownership of Kronos, the world's third-largest producer of TiO2. Although Kronos derives more than 50% of its sales from Europe, exposure to weaker economies is limited, with more than 80% of European sales coming from Northern Europe and Germany. The company's operating performance has improved primarily as a result of sequential increases in pricing within its TiO2 business. We expect Kronos to continue benefiting from tight supply and favorable pricing. For the next year or two, we expect revenue growth to come primarily from stronger pricing because the company has limited flexibility to increase production volume without meaningful capital spending. We also think continued price increases will enable the company to maintain product profit margins despite sharply rising raw material ore costs pressuring its margins over the coming year. We expect Kronos' longer-term growth to reflect the overall economy and key end markets related to the housing and automotive sectors, as well as population growth and rising standards of living in emerging markets. Because of these factors, we expect Kronos to maintain profitability and to generate strong free cash flow over the next few years. The TiO2 industry is fairly concentrated, with five producers accounting for more than 60% of global capacity. The industry experiences cyclical downturns when falling demand leads to supplyimbalances, and when raw material prices fluctuate. As a result, producers' financial results can swing significantly depending on economic conditions, the timing of new capacity additions, and the impact of rising raw material costs. Recently, operating results have been favorable, largely because of high industry capacity usage and improving demand, which have supported higher pricing. We expect these trends to continue for the next few years. However, over the longer term, new capacity additions (including one recently announced by industry leader E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co.), could lead to a less favorable supply-demand relationship. Liquidity We consider Kronos to have "adequate" liquidity and believe its cash sources will more than cover its cash needs over the next two years--even in the event of moderate, unforeseen EBITDA declines. Pro forma for the refinancing, the company has about $50 million in cash and equivalents and about $250 million available under committed credit facilities (on a consolidated basis). We expect the company to continue producing strong free cash flow over the next two years. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are as follows: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next two years. -- We believe net sources would be positive, even with a 15% EBITDA decline. -- We believe the company has the ability to absorb low-probability shocks, based on its cash flow and available liquidity. As a result of the refinancing, we believe debt maturities are manageable. The new term loan matures in 2018, and we expect the company will refinance Kronos International's revolving credit facility due 2013 well in advance of its maturity. The company also had approximately $109 million in underfunded obligations for its U.S. and foreign pension and pension-related obligations and $55 million in environmental and litigation-related liabilities as of March 31, 2012, which should be manageable. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Kronos Worldwide to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Kronos will maintain its improved financial profile and "adequate" liquidity. We expect favorable industry conditions to support operating results and financial metrics over the next two years. We also expect that management will maintain a prudent approach to funding growth and shareholder rewards. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect Kronos to maintain financial metrics that are strong for the ratings. However, the highly cyclical, commodity-based nature of the TiO2 industry and the company's very aggressive financial policies limit the potential for higher ratings over the next year. We could lower the ratings if unexpected business obstacles--such as a drastic reduction in end-market demand or significantly higher-than-expected titanium ore price increases--reduce the company's EBITDA margin to less than 10%. At this point, we would expect FFO to total adjusted debt to decrease to less than 20%. We could also lower the ratings if the company uses additional debt to fund growth plans or shareholder rewards without an offsetting improvement to its business risk profile, or if environmental liabilities increase meaningfully as a result of additional accounting disclosure on remediation obligations. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Kronos Worldwide Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised To From Kronos Worldwide Inc. Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 3 4 Ratings Withdrawn To From Kronos International Inc. Valhi Inc. Corporate Credit Rating NR BB-/Stable/-- Kronos International Inc. Senior Secured NR B Recovery Rating NR 5