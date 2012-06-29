June 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today stated that its 'A- (sf)' rating on class ML-JR from Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Securities' series 2010-RR3 (CGCMS 2010-RR3) will not be immediately affected by the interest shortfall reported in the transaction's June 18, 2012, trustee remittance report. According to the June 18, 2012, trustee remittance report, class ML-JR received $209,032 in interest payments, resulting in an interest shortfall of $5,930 that we do not expect to be repaid. The interest shortfall to class ML-JR resulted from a prepayment interest shortfall on the sole underlying collateral, a $155.2 million portion of the $787.9 million class A-4 certificates from ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-7 (ML-CFC 2007-7). According to the June 14, 2012, trustee remittance report for ML-CFC 2007-7, class A-4 experienced $30,104 prepayment interest shortfall, which was applied pro rata to the class ML-JR in the CGCMS 2010-RR3 transaction. Our rating on class ML-JR does not address the allocation of any prepayment interest shortfalls to the certificates. As a result, our 'A- (sf)' rating on class ML-JR will not be affected by the prepayment interest shortfall.