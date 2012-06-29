June 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+/RR3' rating to CEMEX, S.A.B. de
C.V.'s (CEMEX) proposed senior secured high yield note issuance.
These notes will be issued in an amount up to $500 million. These exchange notes
are being offered to holders of the company's Financing Agreement debt in a
cashless transaction and will have a maturity date of June 2018.
The notes will be unconditionally guaranteed by CEMEX Mexico, S.A. de C.V.,
CEMEX Corp., CEMEX Concretos, S.A. de C.V., Empresas Tolteca de Mexico, S.A. de
C.V., New Sunward Holding B.V., and CEMEX Espana, S.A. Additional guarantees
will also be provided by the following sub-holding companies of CEMEX Espana --
CEMEX Research Group AG, CEMEX Shipping B.V., CEMEX Asia B.V., Cemex France
Gestion, CEMEX UK and CEMEX Egyptian Investments B.V.
The notes will be secured with a first priority interest over a collateral
package consisting of substantially all of the shares of CEMEX Mexico, S.A. de
C.V., Centro Distribuidor de Cemento, S.A. de C.V., Mexcement Holdings, S.A. de
C.V., Corporacion Gouda, S.A. de C.V., CEMEX Trademarks Holding Ltd., New
Sunward Holding B.V. and CEMEX Espana, S.A.
Fitch currently rates CEMEX as follows:
--Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating 'B';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR3';
--National scale long-term rating 'BB-(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating 'B (mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The 'B' ratings of CEMEX and its subsidiaries reflect the company's high
leverage and the weak, near-term cash flow prospects for two of the company's
three key markets -- the United States and Spain. Additional risks include high
refinancing risk, the potential for weaker performance of the company's
Mediterranean division - consisting primarily of Egypt and Spain - and negative
economic growth in the Euro region, which could impact its profitable Northern
European division.
The 'RR3' Recovery Rating (RR) on the company's unsecured debt indicates above
average recovery prospects for holders of the proposed notes in the event of
default. The collateral package for the proposed notes is similar to that for
the debt associated with the Aug. 14, 2009 Financing Agreement, as well as most
of the company's capital markets debt.
On June 25, 2012, CEMEX announced its intent to refinance $7.2 billion of debt
associated with its Financing Agreement. Approximately $500 million of this debt
falls due during 2013 and $6.7 billion matures in 2014. As part of the
refinancing proposal, CEMEX is attempting to loosen the financial covenants and
to extend the maturity of the debt through 2017. The proposed senior secured
exchange notes are part of this refinancing proposal.
CEMEX had $18.2 billion of total debt and $1 billion of cash and marketable
securities as of March 31, 2012. Debt amortizations during the second half of
2012 total $39 million. Debt amortizations during 2013 and 2014 are $638 million
and $7.5 billion, respectively.
The company generated $2.3 billion of EBITDA during 2011, a level similar to the
amount generated in 2010. Mexico is the company's most important market,
representing $1.2 billion of EBITDA. The company's next most important markets
during 2011 were the Central and South American region ($513 million of EBITDA
in 2011), the Mediterranean ($439 million) and Northern Europe ($416 million).
During the first quarter of 2012, the company had relatively strong performances
from its Mexican and Central and South American division, while there was
deterioration in its Mediterranean and Northern European divisions.
A marked deterioration of the economic environment in the Northern European
division - consisting mainly of France, Germany, the U.K. and Poland - could
lead to a negative rating action. Weakness in the Mexican market could also lead
to a negative rating action, as could an unsuccessful attempt at the
restructuring of the Financing Agreement debt.
A positive rating action is unlikely until there is an improvement in the anemic
U.S. economy. On a pro forma basis (as though Rinker was consolidated), Fitch
estimates that CEMEX generated $2.3 billion of EBITDA in the U.S. during 2006.
This compares with a negative EBITDA of $100 million in 2011.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011;
--'National Ratings - Methodology Update', Jan. 19, 2011;
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 12, 2011.
