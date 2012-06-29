June 29 - Fitch Ratings maintains the Rating Watch Negative on Stockton
Public Finance Authority, California's (the authority) 'BB+' underlying ratings
following a review related to the Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing by the City of
Stockton, California (the city) on June 28. A complete list of the authority's
ratings is provided at the end of this release.
SECURITY
The 2005 series A and series 2010A bonds are payable from installment payments
made by the city to the authority, with such installment payments secured by a
senior lien pledge of net revenues of the city's water system (the system). The
series 2009A and 2009B bonds are subordinate lien bonds and are secured by net
system revenues after payment of senior lien obligations. The authority has
assigned its rights to receive installment payments from the city to the trustee
for the benefit of bondholders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NEGATIVE WATCH MAINTAINED: With the city's petition for Chapter 9 bankruptcy
protection, Fitch remains concerned about previously identified event risks that
may arise and could negatively impact the financial health of the system or the
ability of the system to make full and timely payment to bondholders.
CITY ACTIONS IMPAIR SYSTEM CREDIT QUALITY: The city's actions in recent months,
culminating with the bankruptcy filing yesterday, call into question the city's
ultimate willingness to pay debt service on system obligations. While the system
currently remains solvent and appears capable of meeting near-term obligations,
various events of default have been triggered under the system's financing
agreements, having exposed the system to possible bond acceleration.
ADEQUATE OPERATIONS: System financial performance historically has been sound
and the system's current financial position appears adequate.
ELEVATED LEVERAGE: The system maintains a high debt burden coupled with an
extended amortization schedule.
DEPRESSED SERVICE AREA: The service area has been significantly affected by weak
economic and housing conditions.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A DOWNGRADE
DEVELOPMENTS AFFECTING THE SYSTEM: Fitch's ongoing review will consider both
future actions by the city that could negatively affect the system as well as
any developing external system pressures, including bankruptcy court rulings
adversely affecting system bondholders as well as higher reset rates and bank
bonds associated with the 2010A bonds. Depending on the nature of the event(s),
the ratings on the system bonds could deteriorate rapidly and significantly from
the current rating level.
CREDIT PROFILE
NEGATIVE WATCH REFLECTS ONGOING RISKS
The Negative Watch primarily reflects Fitch's ongoing concerns regarding
possible conditions both within and outside of the city government that may
affect system operating results. These risks include, but are not limited to,
treatment under the bankruptcy code of pledged revenues and allowable system
operating and maintenance expenses related to the authority's debt as well as
elevated reset rates and potential bank bonds associated with the 2010A bonds.
Evidence or expectation of deteriorating system performance or increased system
exposure to various risks would likely lead to deterioration of system credit
quality, and such downward rating action(s) may be acute and rapid. At the time
of Fitch's June 6, 2012 review, a Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing by the city seemed
highly likely and therefore the official filing of the petition does not in and
of itself significantly change Fitch's option of the risk profile on system
bonds at the current rating level.
CITY GENERAL FUND DRIVES BANKRUPTCY FILING
The city's general fund operations have faced severe financial weakness in
recent years as a result of escalating budgetary costs coupled with
deteriorating revenues stemming from a significant economic downturn within the
city. As a result, the city initiated a neutral evaluation process with
creditors in February for the purpose of obtaining concessions that would allow
the city to balance its fiscal 2013 budget. Around this timeframe, the city also
failed to pay all or a portion of the billed debt service related to two series
of bonds payable from the city's general fund, resulting in an unscheduled draw
on the related debt service reserves; bondholders were paid the full debt
service payments when due on March 1, 2012.
More recently, the city council passed a resolution on June 5, 2012 authorizing
the city manager to file a petition for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection in the
event that the ongoing mediations with creditors, which were scheduled to
conclude June 25, 2012, failed to provide sufficient concessions that would
allow the city to adopt a balanced budget for fiscal 2013 by July 1, 2012. The
confidential mediation process concluded as scheduled without providing
sufficient cost reductions to balance the city's upcoming budget. As a result,
the city council passed various resolutions at its June 26, 2012, meeting which
included the adoption of a pendency plan (the plan).
The plan provides a balanced general fund budget for fiscal 2013, eliminating a
$26 million gap through cost reductions to labor, retirees, debt and other
obligations. The plan will serve as the city's fiscal 2013 budget while the city
seeks and is under Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection. The city filed a petition
seeking bankruptcy protection on June 28.
WATER SYSTEM REMAINS SOLVENT
Despite the city's general fund fiscal problems, the system continues to perform
largely as expected relative to projections at the time of the issuance of the
2010A bonds. This performance and Fitch's expectation of the protection of
pledged revenues for system bondholders under bankruptcy proceedings which would
allow continued performance on system obligations have limited deterioration in
system credit quality to date. Nevertheless, the city's actions cannot be
completely separated from the system's credit as they have exposed the system to
bond acceleration risk and other potential risks. Consequently, the city's
actions have had and will continue to have some direct bearing on the system's
credit quality.
For unaudited fiscal 2011, total debt service coverage (DSC) on system bonds
equaled an estimated 1.3 times (x), with the federal interest rate subsidy for
related to the series 2009B Build America Bonds (BABs) treated as revenue as
opposed to an offset to debt service. For the same period, the system maintained
strong liquidity at 631 days cash while surplus net revenues covered
depreciation expenses by nearly 3x.
For fiscal 2012, revenues and expenses reportedly are tracking very close to
budgeted figures. Consequently, based on budgeted net income, estimated debt
service for the year, and treating the BABs subsidy as revenues, total DSC is
expected at around 1.4x for the year. Cash balances are anticipated to diminish
slightly from fiscal 2011, but are expected to remain healthy overall. The city
reports that the system maintains around $25 million in unrestricted cash as
well as slightly more than $8 million in the system rate stabilization fund
(RSF).
For fiscal 2013, financial results are also forecasted to remain relatively
favorable based on the plan adopted by the city council which includes
implementation of a 10% rate increase; the final year of a package that was
approved by the city council in 2009. DSC is projected at around 1.15x, assuming
weekly resets of the 2010A bonds at significantly higher amounts than
historically achieved as well as treatment of the BABs subsidy as revenues.
In determining fiscal 2013 net revenues, Fitch has assumed a $2.1 million
reduction in operating costs that reportedly are attributable to planned capital
spending and which are anticipated to be changed as such with a future budget
amendment. Also, Fitch has assumed in its calculation the general fund will not
pay the system around $437,000 related to a taxpayer settlement as the plan
includes no appropriation for such purposes. Finally, Fitch's DSC calculation
includes the use of just over $3 million in RSF monies to meet the rate
covenant.
ELEVATED DEBT PROFILE
The system's debt profile is weak as a result of historical growth projects as
well as because of Delta Water Supply Project (DWSP) costs. Construction related
to the DWSP has been completed and is reportedly on budget. The project is
expected to be fully operational around the beginning of fiscal 2013.
Overall, debt per customer and debt per capita are around 3x the national
median. While improvement in the system's capital structure is expected over
time, debt levels will continue to be a long-term concern as only 46% of
principal amortizes within 20 years.
Fitch maintains the following authority ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
--$55 million variable rate demand water revenue bonds, series 2010A (Delta
Water Supply Project) 'BB+';
--$24.2 million 2005 water revenue bonds, series A (Water System Capital
Improvement Projects) 'BB+';
--$18.6 million water revenue bonds, series 2009A (Delta Water Supply Project)
'BB+';
--$154.6 million water revenue bonds, series 2009B (taxable Build America Bonds)
(Delta Water Supply Project) 'BB+'.
