June 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2004-C12 (WBCMT 2004-C12). A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The affirmation reflects sufficient credit enhancement to offset Fitch modeled losses for the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 2.5% of the remaining pool; modeled losses of the original pool are at 1.9%, including losses already incurred to date. The Negative Outlook on classes H through L reflects significant upcoming loan maturities, whereby 89% of the pool balance either has a maturity date or anticipated repayment date in 2014. Additionally, the Negative Outlook on classes J through L also reflects the thin nature of these classes, which make them susceptible to future downgrades. As of the June 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been reduced by 33.4% (to $708 million from $1.06 billion), of which 33.2% was due to paydowns and 0.2% was due to realized losses. Six loans, representing 22.9% of the pool, have been defeased. Fitch has designated 29 loans (47.1%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes five specially-serviced loans (4.9%). Of the specially serviced loans, one (1.4%) was classified as real-estate owned, one (1.8%) was classified as in foreclosure, two (1.1%) were classified as greater than 90 days delinquent, and one (0.6%) was classified as 30 days delinquent. Interest shortfalls are currently affecting the unrated class P. The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is a loan (1%) secured by a 262,644 square foot (sf) warehouse distribution property located in Logan Township, NH. The year-end 2010 and 2011 debt service coverage ratio, on a net-operating income basis, were both negative. The property became vacant after the single tenant, Linens 'N Things, filed for bankruptcy in 2008 and rejected the lease. The property currently remains 100% vacant. There has been no reported new leasing activity. The second largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a specially-serviced loan (0.6%) secured by a 55,594 sf mixed-use property located in Mesa, AZ. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2010 for imminent monetary default. A receiver and a leasing group were both appointed in the fourth quarter of 2011. The special servicer expects to foreclose and market the property for sale. The third largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a specially-serviced loan (1.8%) secured by a 140,006 sf office property located in Westerville, OH. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2011 for imminent maturity default. The borrower was ultimately unable to payoff the loan at the loan's June 2011 maturity date. As of the March 2012 rent roll, the property was 95.5% occupied; however, leases on approximately 90% of the total property square footage have lease expirations prior to the end of 2014, including the largest tenants at the property. The borrower had submitted a loan modification proposal, but was declined by the special servicer, due to concerns about tenant rollover risk at the property. The borrower continues to negotiate lease extensions with the major tenants at the property, but has not been successful to date. The special servicer commenced foreclosure proceedings in January 2012. Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated: --$58.9 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$33.8 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$474.9 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$25.2 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$9.3 million class C at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$22.6 million class D at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$10.6 million class E at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$12 million class F at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$12 million class G at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$13.3 million class H at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative; --$4 million class J at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; --$2.7 million class K at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; --$5.3 million class L at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative; --$4 million class M at 'B-sf'; Outlook Negative; --$2.7 million class N at 'CCCsf'; RE 70%; --$2.7 million class O at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$12.9 million class MAD at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Classes A-1 and A-2 have been paid in full. Fitch does not rated class P. Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating of the interest-only class IO. (For additional information on the withdrawal of the ratings on these classes, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions