Overview -- We are placing the Terra-Gen Finance Co. LLC (TG Finance) ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- Due to an error by Standard & Poor's when we assigned the rating to TG Finance in May 2011 and the subsequent fall in natural gas prices, the credit metrics for U.S. electricity project developer TG Finance are insufficient, pursuant to our criteria, to support the current rating. -- Management has presented a credible plan to enhance the issuer's credit profile. The CreditWatch listing reflects our anticipation that we will lower the ratings, unless management is able to provide sufficient credit enhancement (including the addition of new assets and or debt reduction) to support the current rating. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Terra-Gen Finance Co. LLC (TG Finance) on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed our 'BB' rating on TG Finance's $250 million secured term loan due 2017 and secured $60 million working capital facility due 2016 on CreditWatch with negative implications. The recovery rating on the term loan and working capital facility is '2', reflecting our anticipation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal if a payment default occurs. Rationale The CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the credit metrics have fallen below levels that support the current rating. This deterioration stems from an error in our original analysis and significant reductions in short-run avoided costs (SRACs) that dictate project payments under four of the power purchase agreements at TG Finance's portfolio of nine power projects. The error occurred in the development of our base case financial forecast. We did not use a P90 generation assumption for key assets -- out of accordance with our criteria -- and did not deduct subordinated debt payments from the distributions from one of the projects. As a result, our projections overstated power plant production and thus cash flows. In updating our projections, we are also incorporating changes in SRAC pricing under which four of the projects are paid. (See "California's Recent Electricity Pricing Settlement Could Be Good For Power Producers' Credit," May 2, 2012.) Management has presented a credible plan to address these weaknesses. We will resolve the CreditWatch listing after we complete our review of TG Finance's plans to strengthen the credit through such means as adding assets or reducing debt. If it is unable to execute on its plans within our CreditWatch horizon (typically no longer than 90 days), we would lower the ratings. Our ratings on project owner/operator TG Finance reflect its reliance on distributions from its underlying portfolio of renewable energy projects that benefit from purchase power agreements (PPA) with largely investment-grade counterparties that are located mostly in California, which has shown considerable support for renewable energy resources. Two of TG Finance's biggest cash contributors are Alta Wind Holdings LLC (BBB-/Watch Neg) and Terra-Gen Solar Power LLC, which owns 50% of the SEGS VIII and IX projects (Harper Lake Solar Funding Corp.; BBB-/Stable). Ratings also reflect our views on resource concentration (wind), technology risk, asset concentration (the Alta projects), and vulnerability to availability declines, operations and maintenance cost increases and SRAC exposure. Related Criteria And Research -- Rating Criteria for Project Developers, Sept. 30, 2004 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks For Utility-Scale Solar Photovoltaic Projects, Oct. 27, 2009 -- Credit FAQ: A Look At U.S. Wind Project Risks In A Time Of Growth, Sept. 25, 2006. -- California's Recent Electricity Pricing Settlement Could Be Good For Power Producers' Credit, May 2, 2012 Ratings List CreditWatch Action; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From Terra-Gen Finance Co. LLC Corporate credit rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/-- Term B bank loan BB/Watch Neg BB Recovery rating 2 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.