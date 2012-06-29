Overview -- White Mountains benefits from significant diversity of earnings resources and geographic spread. -- We are raising our counterparty credit rating on White Mountains to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that liquidity and financial flexibility will remain strong at the holding company during the next one-to-two years. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) by one notch to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable. Our ratings on WTM's operating subsidiaries are unchanged by this rating action. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view that WTM benefits from significant geographic spread and diversify of earnings resources, in addition to strong liquidity and financial flexibility at the holding company. We continue to view WTM as opportunistic with its merger and acquisition strategy, and believe it is likely to continue to make acquisitions and dispositions in coming years. However, we believe the strength of WTM's diversify of earnings streams and liquidity metrics are more in line with similarly rated peers'. It is our view that the group's strategic approach will remain relatively consistent, with a focus on underwriting profits (not premium volume) at the operating subsidiary level, and on maintaining prudent consolidated financial leverage and fixed-charge coverage that support the ratings. At the operating subsidiary level, WTM had about 50% of its consolidated regulatory capital located in the U.S. as of March 31, 2012, with the remainder located in regulated operating subsidiaries outside the U.S. (with a significant amount in Sweden given WTM's investment in reinsurer Sirius International Insurance Corp.). In our view, the diversity of domiciles provides the holding company with significant regulatory flexibility in its ability to upstream dividends from its regulated operating subsidiaries. The holding company benefits from significant diversification of earnings streams, including dividends from its insurance and reinsurance operating subsidiaries and investment income from its unrestricted investments at the holding company. Over time, we expect the balance of regulatory capital between U.S. and other domiciles to change for WTM's operating subsidiaries, as the holding company opportunistically pursues acquisitions and dispositions of insurance businesses. However, we expect WTM to maintain significant diversification of operations, supporting a diversified set of earnings streams in the medium term. As of March 31, 2012, the liquidity position at the WTM ultimate holding-company level was strong, with the company holding $1.4 billion in liquid invested assets outside its intermediary holding-company subsidiaries and operating insurance subsidiaries (most of which consisted of fixed-income securities). Given the significant level of liquid resources at the holding company and moderate consolidated financial leverage, we believe WTM benefits from strong financial flexibility. Currently there is no debt at the WTM holding-company level, with all debt obligations at intermediate holding companies within OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd. (OneBeacon) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.. However, WTM guarantees OneBeacon's $270 million senior notes, which mature in 2013. Consolidated debt leverage (as calculated by Standard & Poor's) stood at a modest 11% as of March 31, 2012, representing significantly lower levels compared to historical (debt leverage was 27% at year-end 2008). Consolidated adjusted financial leverage was also moderate and lower than historical at 17% as of March 31, 2012 (compared with 31% at year-end 2008). WTM could increase its consolidated financial leverage metrics to pursue strategic acquisitions. However, we expect the holding company to continue to manage its consolidated debt leverage at about 20% area in the long term, while targeting interest coverage of at least 3x. We believe management is also committed to maintaining capital adequacy levels that support its ratings on the operating subsidiaries (generally in the 'strong' range). In the past the holding company has contributed capital to the operating subsidiaries opportunistically or when necessary. However, we expect that, for the most part, the group's operating subsidiaries will be self-sufficient in terms of their capital needs, with limited support required from WTM. WTM has historically used what we view as an aggressive acquisition and disposition strategy. We generally view this corporate strategy as a marginal weakness because of integration and execution risks and the potential volatility associated with the acquired/disposed businesses. The group's sale of its Esurance/Answer Financial operations for 2.5x tangible book value in 2011 could be seen as a success within the context of WTM's strategy to acquire, operate, and potentially sell operating subsidiaries to maximize intrinsic business value. Outlook The outlook is stable. Although we believe WTM is likely to use some of its liquid resources to fund transactions in the medium term, we expect the ultimate holding company to maintain a healthy cushion of liquid resources at the holding company level by continuously upstreaming undeployed capital from its operating subsidiaries to the holding company, as it has done historically. However, we expect liquid resources at the holding company to be lower than current levels in the medium term. We expect the holding company to maintain enough cash and other liquid resources to support its financial obligations, at least in the $400 million area. We also expect the group to maintain a healthy level of diversification of earnings streams for the medium term. Excluding any significant merger and acquisition or capital-management activity, we expect the group's consolidated adjusted financial leverage (including total debt plus hybrids) to be less than 20% as of year-end 2012. We expect consolidated fixed-charge coverage to be at least 4x or higher in 2012, assuming a normalized level of catastrophe losses. For the long term, we expect WTM to maintain consolidated adjusted debt leverage of 20% or lower and consolidated adjusted financial leverage of less than 35%. Given the holding company's opportunistic strategy and execution risk related to potential transactions, we don't see the possibility of a ratings upgrade during the next 24 months. We could downgrade WTM if, among other factors, the holding company fails to meet our expectations as stated above; experiences significant deterioration in its liquidity, leverage metrics, revenue streams, financial flexibility; or if its consolidated operations report significantly lower-than-expected operating performance and capitalization metrics. Related Criteria And Research Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 Ratings List Upgraded To From White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Stable/-- OneBeacon U.S. Holdings Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.