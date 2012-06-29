BRIEF-Natel Energy files to say it raised $11.8 million in equity financing
* Files to say it raised $11.8 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $15.6 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sE1Km5)
June 29 Residential Capital, LLC: * Moodys assigns baa3 to rescaps debtor-in-possession revolver
* Files to say it raised $11.8 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $15.6 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sE1Km5)
June 7 Mylan NV defended Chairman Robert Coury's role to ISS this week as the influential proxy firm prepares to advise shareholders on how they should vote on the re-election of Coury and other directors, according to a letter the drugmaker released on Wednesday.