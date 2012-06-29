Overview
-- U.S. consumer guide publisher PRIMEDIA acquired Rent.com in May 2012
through a combination of cash on hand, revolver borrowings, and common equity.
-- Pro forma for the transaction, we expect the cushion of covenant
compliance to remain adequate over the next 12 months.
-- We are affirming our ratings on PRIMEDIA, including the 'B' corporate
credit rating, and removing them from CreditWatch with negative implications.
The outlook is stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PRIMEDIA will
maintain adequate liquidity and a satisfactory margin of compliance with
financial covenants over the near term despite continued pressure on the
apartment rental advertising business.
Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on Norcross, Ga.-based PRIMEDIA Inc. At the same time,
we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative
implications on April 13, 2012. The rating outlook is stable.
We also affirmed all issue-level ratings on the company's debt. The recovery
ratings on the debt issues remain '4', reflecting our expectation of average
(30%-50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The rating on PRIMEDIA reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of its business
profile as "vulnerable" (based on our criteria) and its financial profile as
"aggressive." We expect core revenue to keep declining at a mid- to
high-single-digit percentage rate over the near term as reduced ad spending by
landlords in most markets pressure the apartment advertising segment. PRIMEDIA
acquired Rent.com in May 2012 for $145 million with cash on hand, revolver
borrowings, and common equity provided by financial sponsor TPG Capital L.P.
Pro forma for the transaction as of March 31, 2012, the company had $7.6
million of cash and roughly $8 million of borrowing availability under the $40
million revolving credit facility. We expect the cushion of compliance with
its net debt leverage covenant will remain above 15% over the next 12 months
because of the EBITDA contribution from the acquisition. We expect the company
to generate moderate discretionary cash flow and maintain "adequate" liquidity
over the near term. Rent.com has a good competitive position in Internet
apartment listing through a pay-for-performance business model, which we
believe could complement and strengthen PRIMEDIA's ongoing online initiatives.
PRIMEDIA publishes and distributes advertising-supported print and online
consumer guides for the apartment rental sector (85% of 2011 revenue) and New
Homes sector (5%). It also has a distribution arm, Distributech (10%), which
distributes print guides under contracts with retail locations. PRIMEDIA is
subject to cyclical and structural pressures in its home guides and
distribution business, ongoing risks from the migration of real estate
advertising to the Internet from print, the high fixed-cost nature of its
distribution infrastructure, and its narrow business base in the highly
volatile real estate market.
PRIMEDIA is subject to significant cyclical and structural pressures in its
home guides and distribution business, ongoing risks from the migration of
real estate advertising to the Internet from print, and its narrow business
base in the highly volatile real estate market. These risks cause us to view
PRIMEDIA's business risk profile as vulnerable. Longer term, we believe the
migration of real estate advertising online poses risks in the form of
competition and pricing pressure based on low barriers to entry by online
competitors. Nevertheless, we expect that property managers, especially
managers of larger properties, will still need to advertise using aggregators
such as PRIMEDIA and Rent.com, which have considerable market reach. We expect
weakness in apartment rental advertising demand to continue over the near term
though some markets have exhibited signs of a bottoming. Our pro forma
base-case scenario for 2012 assumes roughly 20% revenue growth and a 10%
EBITDA increase primarily due to the consolidation of Rent.com on an
annualized basis. Excluding Rent.com, we are assuming a mid-single-digit
percent revenue decline at the Apartment Guide business and midteen percent
revenue decline in New Homes and Distributech. For 2013, we expect revenue to
decline at a mid-single-digit percentage rate, including low-single-digit
percent revenue declines at Rent.com. We expect EBITDA to be flat to down at a
low-single-digit percentage rate due to cost synergies from the acquisition.
For the first quarter of 2012, revenue declined 9%, reflecting a 7.5% decline
in the Apartment segment due to a $2.1 million impact of delayed revenue
recognition for new product packaging, and a 3.8% decline in revenue per
community served by Apartment Guide, partially offset by a 1.6% increase in
the number of communities served. The lower revenue per community served
reflects landlords spending less on advertisingper unoccupied unit, and
pricing pressure as competitors reduce advertising rates to retain clients.
Excluding one-time transaction costs related to company's acquisition by
private-equity sponsor TPG Capital L.P., EBITDA during the quarter declined
35%. Roughly 85% of its apartment leads are generated through online or mobile
advertising rather than print. The EBITDA margin was 29% for the 12 months
ended March 31, 2012, up from 27.6% in the year-ago period because of lower
operating expenses and revenue mix shift to lower priced and higher margin
products. Pro forma for the May 2012 Rent.com acquisition, debt to EBITDA
(including $79 million in present value of operating leases and restructuring
charges, and excluding a one-time transaction cost) was 4.8x at March 31,
2012, down from 5.0x at 2011 year-end. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest
was 2.9x, slightly down from 3.4x at 2011 year-end. We expect 2012 debt to
EBITDA to modestly increase to 5.1x in 2012. The company converted roughly 30%
of EBITDA into discretionary cash for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, the
same as the year-ago period. We expect 2012 and 2013 conversion of roughly 35%.
Liquidity
In our opinion, PRIMEDIA has adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months.
However, if revenue trends do not begin to stabilize, we believe liquidity
could become "less than adequate" over the next 12 months as a result of
covenant step-downs. Expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity
assessment include:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months to cover
uses by 1.2x or more.
-- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA
over the next 12 months.
-- PRIMEDIA has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by
roughly 20% without the company breaching coverage tests over the coming 12
months.
-- Based on PRIMEDIA's current cash balances and availability under its
revolving credit facility, we believe it could absorb low-probability,
high-impact shocks over the coming year.
Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months include pro forma cash balances
of roughly $7.6 million as of May 2012, $8 million of borrowing availability
under the $40 million revolving credit facility, and our expectation of
discretionary cash flow generation of roughly $20 million. Uses of cash over
the same time frame are manageable capital expenditures of less than $15
million, and required debt amortization payments of approximately $3 million.
We estimate that the company will generate roughly $20 million of
discretionary cash flow in 2012. PRIMEDIA had an adequate margin of compliance
of 30% with its net debt leverage covenant, the company's tightest covenant,
as of March 31, 2012. We expect PRIMEDIA to maintain an EBITDA cushion of
compliance above 15% with its debt leverage and interest expense ratio
covenants over the near term, but we see the risk that this could drop below
15% over the intermediate term if operating trends do not stabilize.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects PRIMEDIA's adequate near-term liquidity and
improved covenant headroom, despite continuing top-line pressure. We could
lower the rating if discretionary cash flow declines below $10 million and we
become convinced that the headroom against financial covenants could narrow to
less than 15%. A downgrade scenario would likely involve deterioration in the
apartment rental advertising business and unsuccessful integration of
Rent.com. In our view, this outcome would reflect a significant falloff in
EBITDA, as the company currently has roughly 30% headroom against covenants.
Factors that could lead to this scenario include increased competition in the
online rental advertising space and worsening economic conditions that lower
occupancy and effective rent metrics in the majority of markets served.
Conversely, an upgrade would likely entail the company reversing operating
trends in the apartment business--a scenario we do not view as likely over the
near term, based on our economic outlook.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch
To From
PRIMEDIA Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Watch Neg/--
Senior Secured B B/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 4 4
