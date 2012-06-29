Overview -- Puerto Rico-based regional banking company Oriental Financial Group announced a definitive agreement to acquire Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico. -- We are placing our ratings on Oriental on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing based on our assessment of the pro forma capital structure, interim financial results, and our updated financial projections. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+' counterparty credit rating on Puerto Rico-based regional banking company Oriental Financial Group on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows Oriental's announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico (BBVA PR) for approximately $500 million in cash, which represents a slight 3% premium to BBVA PR's tangible book value. As of March 31, 2012, BBVA PR had approximately $5.2 billion in assets, $3.7 billion in loans, and $3.3 billion in deposits. To facilitate the acquisition, Oriental will issue $84 million of 8.75% noncumulative convertible perpetual preferred stock (expected to close on July 3) and expects to subsequently raise $65 million to $70 million of nonconvertible perpetual preferred and common equity. In addition, to adhere to capital requirements and promote strategic goals, Oriental plans to deleverage, at or prior to closing, about $1.3 billion of its investment securities portfolio and approximately $450 million of the BBVA PR investment securities portfolio. We view Oriental's capital and earnings as very strong. However, should our pro forma calculation of its projected risk-adjusted capital ratio fall below 15%, we could lower our assessment. Positively, we think the acquisition will improve Oriental's market position, diversify its business and loan portfolio, albeit within Puerto Rico, and broaden its funding given the increase in core customer deposits. We think Oriental could also significantly reduce noninterest expenses, given that BBVA PR has a similar geographic footprint to Oriental. Despite this acquisition, we believe that the banking market will remain highly competitive in Puerto Rico, but we think consolidation in recent years has somewhat reduced deposit pricing pressures. However, BBVA PR's weak credit quality, notably within its construction and commercial real estate loan portfolios, could modestly weigh on our risk position assessment for Oriental, even though loan performance has improved in recent quarters. Oriental will also take additional credit marks on acquired loans as part of the closing, and, after the transaction, approximately 75% of Oriental's total loans would have purchase accounting marks. Finally, this announced acquisition is very large for Oriental, and the company could have a difficult time integrating it, although we do not expect this. We think Oriental performed considerable due diligence on the acquisition over several months, which should partially mitigate potential integration risks. We expect the transaction, which the Oriental board of directors and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA S.A.), the parent of BBVA PR, have approved, to close in fourth-quarter 2012. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and approval by Oriental's common shareholders. In conjunction with the transaction, Oriental expects to incur one-time restructuring charges of approximately $40 million in 2013. CreditWatch We expect that Oriental will be able to successfully integrate BBVA PR given Oriental's knowledge of the local market, the similar geographic footprint, and its experience integrating Eurobank, which it acquired in 2010 in an FDIC-supported transaction. We will evaluate the business and financial profiles of the combined entity to update the rating on the company once the acquisition is complete. In addition, we will monitor Oriental's progress in raising the additional capital, as well as Oriental's and BBVA PR's interim financial results. We could affirm the rating on Oriental or lower it by no more than two notches to 'BB-', based on the results of our assessment of the pro forma capital structure, interim financial results, and our updated financial projections. Ratings Score Snapshot Holding Company Rating BB+/Watch Neg/-- SACP bbb- Anchor bbb+ Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (-1) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0