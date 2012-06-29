Overview
-- Puerto Rico-based regional banking company Oriental Financial Group
announced a definitive agreement to acquire Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Puerto Rico.
-- We are placing our ratings on Oriental on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing based on our assessment
of the pro forma capital structure, interim financial results, and our updated
financial projections.
Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+'
counterparty credit rating on Puerto Rico-based regional banking company
Oriental Financial Group on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows Oriental's announcement that it has entered
into a definitive agreement to acquire Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto
Rico (BBVA PR) for approximately $500 million in cash, which represents a
slight 3% premium to BBVA PR's tangible book value. As of March 31, 2012, BBVA
PR had approximately $5.2 billion in assets, $3.7 billion in loans, and $3.3
billion in deposits. To facilitate the acquisition, Oriental will issue $84
million of 8.75% noncumulative convertible perpetual preferred stock (expected
to close on July 3) and expects to subsequently raise $65 million to $70
million of nonconvertible perpetual preferred and common equity. In addition,
to adhere to capital requirements and promote strategic goals, Oriental plans
to deleverage, at or prior to closing, about $1.3 billion of its investment
securities portfolio and approximately $450 million of the BBVA PR investment
securities portfolio. We view Oriental's capital and earnings as very strong.
However, should our pro forma calculation of its projected risk-adjusted
capital ratio fall below 15%, we could lower our assessment.
Positively, we think the acquisition will improve Oriental's market position,
diversify its business and loan portfolio, albeit within Puerto Rico, and
broaden its funding given the increase in core customer deposits. We think
Oriental could also significantly reduce noninterest expenses, given that BBVA
PR has a similar geographic footprint to Oriental. Despite this acquisition,
we believe that the banking market will remain highly competitive in Puerto
Rico, but we think consolidation in recent years has somewhat reduced deposit
pricing pressures. However, BBVA PR's weak credit quality, notably within its
construction and commercial real estate loan portfolios, could modestly weigh
on our risk position assessment for Oriental, even though loan performance has
improved in recent quarters. Oriental will also take additional credit marks
on acquired loans as part of the closing, and, after the transaction,
approximately 75% of Oriental's total loans would have purchase accounting
marks.
Finally, this announced acquisition is very large for Oriental, and the
company could have a difficult time integrating it, although we do not expect
this. We think Oriental performed considerable due diligence on the
acquisition over several months, which should partially mitigate potential
integration risks. We expect the transaction, which the Oriental board of
directors and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA S.A.), the parent of
BBVA PR, have approved, to close in fourth-quarter 2012. The completion of the
transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and approval by
Oriental's common shareholders. In conjunction with the transaction, Oriental
expects to incur one-time restructuring charges of approximately $40 million
in 2013.
CreditWatch
We expect that Oriental will be able to successfully integrate BBVA PR given
Oriental's knowledge of the local market, the similar geographic footprint,
and its experience integrating Eurobank, which it acquired in 2010 in an
FDIC-supported transaction. We will evaluate the business and financial
profiles of the combined entity to update the rating on the company once the
acquisition is complete. In addition, we will monitor Oriental's progress in
raising the additional capital, as well as Oriental's and BBVA PR's interim
financial results. We could affirm the rating on Oriental or lower it by no
more than two notches to 'BB-', based on the results of our assessment of the
pro forma capital structure, interim financial results, and our updated
financial projections.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Holding Company Rating BB+/Watch Neg/--
SACP bbb-
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average
and Adequate (-1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
To From
Oriental Financial Group
Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/-- BB+/Stable/--
Oriental Bank & Trust