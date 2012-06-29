(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On June 28, 2012, Puerto Rico-based regional banking company Oriental
Financial Group announced a definitive agreement to acquire Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico.
-- We are placing our 'BB+/B' ratings on BBVA PR on CreditWatch with
developing implications.
-- We likely will resolve the CreditWatch listing after the acquisition
has closed, which is expected to happen in fourth-quarter 2012.
Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+/B'
counterparty credit ratings on Puerto Rico-based regional banking company
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico (BBVA PR) on CreditWatch with
developing implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows Oriental Financial Group's announcement that
it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BBVA PR for
approximately $500 million in cash, which is a slight premium to its tangible
book value. To facilitate the merger, Oriental expects to raise approximately
$150 million of Tier 1 capital (common equity and noncumulative convertible
preferred shares) to bolster capital ratios.
We expect the transaction, which the Oriental board of directors and BBVA S.A.
(the parent of BBVA PR) have approved, to close in fourth-quarter 2012. The
completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and
approval by Oriental's common shareholders.
CreditWatch
We expect that Oriental will be able to complete the transaction partly
because of its progress thus far in raising Tier 1 capital. We will evaluate
the business and financial profiles of the combined entity to update the
rating on the company once the acquisition is complete. In addition, we will
monitor Oriental's progress in raising the additional capital noted above, as
well as Oriental's and BBVA PR's interim financial results. If the acquisition
closes as expected, we could affirm or raise the ratings on BBVA PR by one
notch to the same level as the ratings on Oriental Bank & Trust. However, if
the deal is not completed, we could lower the ratings on BBVA PR by one notch.
This is because we currently treat BBVA PR as a moderately strategic important
subsidiary, and under our group methodology criteria, the rating on BBVA PR
has one notch of support or uplift given its strategic importance to its
parent company. However, if the transaction does not move forward, we would no
longer view this subsidiary as having any strategic importance to the parent
given the effort to sell it.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Watch Dev/B
SACP bb
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average
and Adequate (-1)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support +1
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- Oriental Financial Group 'BB+' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative
After Acquisition Announcement, June 29, 2012
-- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico, Feb. 29, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
To From
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico
Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Watch Dev/B BB+/Negative/B
Subordinated BB/Watch Dev BB
Commercial Paper B/Watch Dev B
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)