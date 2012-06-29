June 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Montreal-based pharmaceutical company Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.'s incremental $100 million term loan B due Feb. 13, 2019. All other ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. The company intends to use the proceeds from this issuance for general corporate purposes. Although pro forma leverage increases to about 4x, this remains in line with our expectation. The ratings on Valeant reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company will maintain a "significant" financial risk profile. Despite our expectation of acquisition activity, we believe the company will only commit to acquisitions that do not result in leverage consistently above 4x, in line with their stated financial policy. Our consideration of Valeant's business risk profile as "fair" reflects the benefits of a broader product portfolio, geographic diversification, and expanded pipeline it has achieved through multiple acquisitions over the past two years. This is offset by the potential for integration issues, and the potential challenges of managing a very large portfolio of small products, given the high level of acquisition activity. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- New Ratings Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. Incremental $100 mil term loan B due 2019 BBB- Recovery Rating 1