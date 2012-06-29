(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bogota, Capital District of Colombia's long-term rating, including the US$300 million equivalent, 9.75% Colombian Peso-denominated notes due 2028, at 'BBB-'. In addition, Fitch affirms the long-term local currency (LTLC) rating at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The affirmations are the result of the financial strength that Bogota has shown over the past years, as well as manageable debt metrics. It considers the strong socio-economic profile of the district and weight in the national economy in terms of GDP contribution. It also incorporates the political risk associated to the public sector and quality management of the current administration. According to Fitch's methodologies and criteria, the ratings of the district are capped by Colombia's sovereign risk. The district has strengthened its financial position through solid fiscal management, controlled operational expenditure performance and prudent financing structure. In 2011, Bogota's total revenues amounted to COP$8.2 billion (approximately US$4,578.0 million) whereas fiscal revenues account for the most part with a share of 60% (US$2,705.9 million), increasing over the previous year explained by their fiscal management model, the payment culture of its taxpayers and the economic recovery of the entity. The strategies focused to strengthen and gain efficiencies in local revenues remain as a high priority for the administration. Other credit strengths include the highly valuable assets of the District that generate a consistent stream of capital revenues, strengthening its financial flexibility. In 2011, Bogota's operational expenditure was similar to the year before, presenting an important control, considering the increase registered in 2010. The Fitch-adjusted operating surplus before interest expenses has remained high as percentage of current revenues, maintaining margins in excess of 30% over the last years. Such operating margins are remarkably high compared to international standards, denoting the district's strong fiscal flexibility and payment capacity of financial commitments. Fitch expects that the favorable financial position of the district remains in the medium term. Regarding debt, Bogota's direct debt balance continue with a declining trend as a result of a restrictive policy and its favorable liquidity position, registering COP$1.6 billion (US$934.9 million), as of May 31, 2012. Of such balance 27% is internal debt and 73% is external debt, where most of it is hedged to currency risk. The main risk associated with the debt portfolio such as exchange rate exposure, variable interest rates, debt payout concentration, and liquidity levels, are subject to constant surveillance by the district under prudent practices to mitigate such risks. In 2011, interest payments over operating surplus showed a ratio of 2.8%, which is much lower than the 40% maximum established in the terms of Colombian Law 358. The total debt-to-current revenues ratio reached 23.9%, which is also below the 80% limit established by the same law. The current administration through its Development Plan Bogota Humana aims to develop important infrastructure projects such as the Integrated System of Massive Public Transportation, basing its financing strategy in higher tax revenue and transfers. They've also considered accessing to additional credit resources through the adoption of new debt limits. Fitch will monitor the development of those projects and the financing plans, which is not expected to press the entity's financial flexibility due to the prudent financial policy that it has followed. The main risk or limitations for Bogota are the increasing social and infrastructure needs of a growing population, particularly those related to transportation; and the contingent liabilities regarding pension and retirement payments of employees that have been funded partially. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)