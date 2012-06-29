(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The Inter-American Investment Corp. (IIC) retains a very strong
capitalization level and good balance sheet liquidity.
-- We affirmed our 'AA/A-1+' foreign currency credit ratings on the IIC.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the IIC's financial
metrics-- very strong capitalization, good asset quality, and good balance
sheet liquidity--and business profile will remain sound over the rating
horizon.
Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA/A-1+'
foreign currency credit ratings on the Inter-American Investment Corp. (IIC).
The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on the IIC reflect its continued strong capital position, ample
balance sheet liquidity, and membership in the Inter-American Development Bank
(IADB) Group. The offsetting factors are the institution's small size and its
exposure to private-sector borrowers, particularly in the form of second-floor
lending to commercial banks, which expose them to Latin American financial
system risk and, for its direct lending, to idiosyncratic corporate risk.
IIC's private-sector loans entail higher default rates and losses given
default than multilateral lending institution (MLI) loans to central
governments, which usually benefit from preferred creditor status.
IIC is well-capitalized, with 77% narrow risk-bearing
capacity-to-development-related exposure (DRE) and shareholders' equity
covering more than half of total assets at the end of 2011. The institution
remained profitable through the recent global recession, but its profit margin
has narrowed since 2008. With net income of $10 million, IIC's return on
average shareholders' equity was 1.3% in 2011. This included a $4.6 million
release from the allowance for loan losses and $2 million write down on equity
investments. Also, during the year, actuarial losses on the institution's
employee pension and postretirement benefit funds, which the IIC jointly
manages with IADB, resulted in a $16 million comprehensive loss. However,
IIC's shareholders' equity increased due to U.S. payment of subscribed capital
stemming from the 1999 capital increase. Overall, shareholders' equity
increased by a net $5 million, or 0.6%, in 2011.
Impaired loans decreased as a share of total loans to 1% at the end of 2011
from 4% for the previous two years, as IIC wrote off 28% of its impaired loans
as of the end of 2010. It maintained an allowance for loan losses covering
impaired loans at year-end more than four fold. IIC's DRE totaled $1.067
billion at the end of 2011. Of this amount, 65% was advances to regional
financial institutions, which in turn on lent at their own risk to small and
medium-sized enterprises (known as second floor lending). This exposes IIC to
general financial-sector risk in Latin America. IIC's small equity portfolio,
however, has suffered losses for the past two years. In 2011 and 2010,
respectively, IIC marked down the aggregate valuation of the portfolio by 7%
and 2% of outstanding equity investment at previous year-end.
Ample liquidity and a diversified and proactive funding strategy reduce the
institution's rollover risk and size constraints for capital market access.
Liquid assets covered 197% of undisbursed loans and equity investments plus
one year of estimated debt service at the end of 2011, higher than for many
other regional MLIs. Liquid assets were 33% of total assets and 74% of gross
debt at the end of 2011. A diversified funding strategy largely offsets the
infrequency of IIC's global capital market issuance. This funding strategy
consists issuance consists of the following: new and increased issuance in
Mexican and other Latin American capital markets, credit lines from 17
international banks, global geographic diversification of lenders, financial
support from IADB (AAA/Stable/A-1+) that we expect to remain in place, and the
institution's practice of issuing long-term debt to match the medium- to
long-term maturities of its investments.
In recent years, IIC has had delays in receiving capital subscriptions
pertaining to its 1999 general capital increase, including delays from its
largest shareholder, the U.S. The IIC board approved a rescheduling of U.S.
arrears in 2008. The U.S. (AA+/Negative/A-1+) paid a portion of these arrears
in 2011 ($21 million) and 2012 ($4.7 million) but informed the board that it
would not make a payment for the remaining $15.8 million balance. We expect
other shareholders of the IADB Group to take up these shares and pay in the
corresponding capital soon. If none does, this could signal a reduction in
general shareholder support for the institution.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IIC will maintain strong
capitalization, liquidity, and funding structure as well as that the
relinquished shares will be taken up by other IADB Group shareholders. The
ratings could be affected-up or down-following introduction of our revised MLI
criteria, which we expect to occurby the end of this year.
Ratings List
Inter-American Investment Corp.
Issuer credit rating AA/Stable/A-1+
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)