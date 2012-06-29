June 29 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to $199.915 million of the
Harris County Toll Road Authority's (HCTRA, or the authority) senior lien toll
road revenue refunding bonds, series 2012A and B. In addition, Fitch affirms
approximately $2.1 billion of outstanding parity obligations at 'AA-' and
approximately $199.915 million of outstanding series 2011A bonds at 'F1+'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable for all bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RESILIENT TRAFFIC DEMAND: The essential nature and monopolistic position of
HCTRA's transportation links in the Houston metropolitan area as well as the
primarily commuter nature has resulted in a growing traffic demand profile.
System traffic has increased almost every year since fiscal 1988 (ended February
28) and is comprised of approximately 97% passenger vehicles.
APPROVED TOLL POLICY AND RELATIVE INELASTICITY: After the authority's toll
policy, which provides for annual increases at the greater of 2% or inflation,
was established in June 2007, tolls have increased only twice, in fiscal years
2008 and 2010. Traffic grew in those years by approximately 4.4% and 4.9%,
respectively. The average toll rate remains moderate at $1.18 in fiscal 2012 (or
$0.19 per mile). HCTRA does retain unlimited legal authority to raise rates.
MODERATE DEBT STRUCTURE: Approximately 17% of the authority's debt is variable
rate with several interest rate swaps outstanding. However, senior maximum
annual debt service (MADS) occurs in fiscal 2022 and MADS coverage with 2012 net
revenue is a strong 2.2 times (x).
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE BUT HIGH EXPENSE PROFILE: Despite the gross revenue
pledge, Fitch calculates senior and combined debt service coverage net of
operating and capital expenses to be at least 2.6x and 1.6x, respectively
through final maturity. Leverage is relatively low at under 4.0x on a total
senior and subordinate basis. Significant financial flexibility is afforded by
the authority's strong cash and reserve balances; however, the authority's
historical operating expense growth has been high with an 11% 10-year CAGR due
to additional segments coming online.
UNCERTAIN FUTURE DEBT PLANS: HCTRA's capital improvement plan (CIP) has
fluctuated in size over the past 10 years but is centered on the development of
demand-driven projects. The list of possible projects through 2020 totals nearly
$2 billion; HCTRA will use financial guidelines to plan and fund the projects.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--Clarity regarding the scope and timing of the authority's extensive capital
plan, including future debt plans without meaningful increases in leverage or
dilution of debt service coverage.
--A significant increase in leverage or erosion of combined net debt service
coverage in the medium term below 1.8x due to lower than anticipated revenue
yields from toll increases or higher than expected expense growth.
SECURITY
The senior lien bonds are secured by a first lien on the revenues derived from
the ownership and operation of the toll road system and certain funds under the
revenue indenture, such as moneys and securities in the debt service fund and
debt service reserve fund. The county has $537.9 million in outstanding toll
road unlimited tax bonds that are secured by a pledge of property taxes but it
is the county's practice and policy to fully support debt service with toll
revenues, albeit on a subordinate lien, after payment of senior lien debt
service.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
The series 2012A and B bonds are scheduled for negotiated sale during the week
of July 22, 2012, and the proceeds will be used to refund the authority's
outstanding series 2011A put bonds that are subject to mandatory tender in
August 2012. Fitch expects to withdraw the short-term 'F1+' rating on the series
2011A bonds once the series 2012A and B bonds have sold.
Traffic and toll revenue (T&R) have significantly outperformed the traffic
consultant's 2009 projections. In fiscal 2012, traffic grew 7.3% to 408.3
million and revenues were up 6.3% to $481.7 million. These results include the
full-year effect of the Sam Houston Northeast (SHNE) segment that opened in
February 2011. The traffic growth in fiscal 2012 of 7.3% compares favorably to
the consultant's 2.4% growth projection for fiscal 2012. Further, T&R on the
SHNE exceeded the consultant's projections by 67% and 27%, respectively. The
first two months of fiscal 2013 continue to show positive T&R trends, up 5.4%
and 2.8%, respectively. The toll increase in September 2011 (fiscal 2012) of
12.3% was deferred by the court and is expected to be included in the next toll
increase, scheduled for Sept. 10, 2012 (fiscal 2013). EZTag rates will increase
to $1.40 from $1.30 (or 7.7%) and the cash rate will rise to $1.75 from $1.50
(or 16.7%). The authority's last toll increase was implemented in September 2009
(fiscal 2010), resulting in a 4.4% year-over-year increase in toll revenue, and
includes the effect of the opening of the Katy Tollway in April 2009. Toll
revenue has increased every year and traffic has only declined twice, in fiscal
years 2004 (1.5%) and 2009 (5.8%), primarily as a result of weather-related road
closures and the economic downturn. HCTRA has demonstrated high levels of
stability and benefits from the strong Texas economy; Harris County is the third
largest county in the country.
Management has recently made efforts to cut expenses, following significantly
high growth of approximately 30% in each of fiscal years 2009 and 2010. In
fiscal 2012, expenses declined by 6%, to approximately $136 million, which
followed a decline in fiscal 2011 of 7.3%. This fluctuation has resulted in a
five year CAGR from fiscal years 2007 - 2012 of 6.4%. However, management
expects to maintain operating expenses at or below 22.7% of total operating
revenue annually.
The authority's fiscal 2013 - 2020 CIP has not been approved by the court but is
projected to be $1.9 billion. Ongoing projects include the remaining portion
($60 million) of the system wide toll collection hardware/software upgrade that
will provide consistent financial reporting as well as improved auditing,
customer service, and violation enforcement capabilities. Planned debt under the
CIP has not been identified but various widening projects are currently
underway. Fitch has assumed some borrowing occurs for forecasting and
sensitivity scenarios.
While a number of possible changes could occur and the ultimate size and scope
of the CIP are still uncertain, Fitch expects HCTRA will delicately balance
borrowing associated with the plan while maintaining historically robust debt
service coverage ratios and strong financial flexibility. Historically, the
authority has produced adequate net revenues after debt service to ensure that a
subordinate county transfer of approximately $120 million is made annually per
the Commissioner Court's budget. Coverage of senior bond debt service is
elevated in order to fund the annual transfer. While the amount can be changed
at any time, any increases in the transfer could lead the authority to fund
future projects with higher than expected additional debt.
Fitch's Base Case assumes declining rates of traffic growth over time as
compared to historical performance and toll rate increases of 2.0% annually
combined with operating expense growth consistent with historical levels. Under
this scenario, Fitch expects senior lien net revenue coverage to be at least
2.6x and total net revenue coverage of at least 1.6x including depreciation as a
proxy for capital spending. Fitch's Rating Case assumes slower traffic growth
and the assumed indexing of toll rates at 2.0% annually combined with higher
operating expenses. Under this scenario, Fitch forecasts coverage levels to
decline slightly below the Base Case. To the extent that revenues and operating
expenses produce coverage levels below 1.8x for a sustained period, toll
increases above inflationary levels would be necessary to maintain financial
flexibility.
The authority's toll revenues are derived from a diverse system of 15 assets
that include approximately 128 miles of roadway in the Houston/Harris County
area. The revenue-generating assets of the toll road system principally consist
of the Hardy Toll Road, Sam Houston Tollway, Sam Houston Ship Channel Bridge,
Westpark Tollway, the Katy Tollway, and the Fort Bend Parkway Extension
(formerly Spur 90A). Harris County encompasses the city of Houston and is the
largest county in Texas and the third largest in the nation.