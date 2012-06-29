Overview
-- On June 15, 2012, First Wind Capital closed its transaction with Emera
Inc. ("Emera", BBB+/Negative/--) to form a joint venture (the Northeast JV)
that will own and operate First Wind Capital LLC's (FW Capital) Northeast
projects. Emera invested a total of $211 million in the Northeast JV, higher
than the $190 million that was originally contemplated.
-- At the same time, Emera replaced Albert Investment Management (AIMCO)
as the PIK (Payment-In-Kind) lender to the Northeast JV projects, reducing PIK
loan costs. The new $150 million PIK loan is due June 2017.
-- We are removing the CreditWatch with negative implications. The
outlook is stable.
-- We are affirming First Wind's 'B-' CCR and '1' recovery rating on the
$200 million senior secured notes.
Rating Action
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating
on First Wind Capital LLC and removed the rating from CreditWatch with
negative implications. The outlook is stable. The recovery rating on the
senior secured notes remains '1' (90% to 100%), indicating a high expectation
of recovery. The issue rating on First Wind Capital's $200 million senior
secured notes is 'B+'.
Rationale
On June 15, 2012, FW Capital announced that it closed an agreement with power
and utilities company Emera to jointly build, own, and operate wind energy
projects in the Northeast U.S. (the "Northeast transaction"). FW Capital has a
385 MW portfolio of wind energy projects in that region, including eight
operating projects. These assets are now part of a newly established operating
company (Northeast JV Co.) of which FW Capital owns 51%. Emera owns the
remaining 49% of Northeast JV. FW Capital used the $174 million net proceeds
from this transaction to make a $120 million distribution to First Wind
Holdings, FW Capital's parent. The remaining $54 million was used to pay off
$30 million intermediate holding company loan. The remaining cash is now at FW
Capital. In total, FW Capital now has $41 million in cash on hand, along with
a $12 million cash-funded debt service reserve. We consider this cash on hand
a liquidity buffer which we view as a key contributor to the portfolio's
credit quality.
We analyze FW Capital according to our project developer criteria. Like other
project developers, FW Capital relies on cash flow from its subsidiaries to
repay debt. Therefore, a critical element in our evaluation of the company's
credit is the assignment of a quality-of-cash-flow (QCF) score to each source
of cash flow upstreamed to FW Capital. The QCF score reflects our opinion of
the potential volatility of such cash flows, ranging from '1' to '10', with
'1' being the most certain and '10' being the most volatile. We conclude that
FW Capital's overall QCF is "somewhat uncertain," as defined in our criteria,
with a weighted-average score of '5' to '6'. On the financial side, debt
sustainability credit measures are typical of those of a highly leveraged
corporate issuer, with issuer-level cash flows barely covering interest-only
debt service and considerable refinancing risk when the notes mature in 2018.
FW Capital continues to build projects on time and on budget. In the past 12
months, four projects -- including Rollins, Sheffield, Steel Wind II, and KWP
II -- have achieved commercial operations. In addition, projects currently
under construction -- including Bull Hill, Palouse, and Kawailoa -- have
entered into long-term power purchase agreements These agreements will likely
provide a more stable source of revenues, and thus more predicable
distributions to FW Capital, when construction is completed, which is
anticipated by November 2012. All operating projects continue to perform above
our base-case expectations, with the wind resource typically exceeding
management's P50 forecast.
Recovery Rating
In arriving at a hypothetical default, we have stressed the S&P base case by
assuming that operating and maintenance costs increase by 25%, and Clipper
turbines operate at 85% availability. These are harsh conditions aimed at
reaching a hypothetical default, as is typical for our recovery analysis, but
are not reflective of our base-case assumptions. Under this hypothetical
scenario, the liquidity at FW Capital would be extinguished during 2016,
leading to a payment default. The LOC facility will be cross-defaulted with
the notes.
Under this scenario, distributions to FW Capital post-default have an
enterprise value of around $202 including 5% administrative fees. This leads
to a '1' recovery rating of FW Capital's outstanding principal at default plus
around $12 million of prepetition interests, indicating "very high"
expectations of recovery of principal in a default scenario
Liquidity
At First Wind Capital, liquidity is sufficient to cover its remaining
construction needs for its three projects in construction. Currently, the
company has $41 million cash on hand, in addition to its $12 million debt
service reserve account. The company has been successful in obtaining external
financing for its projects to-date, and given that the company has a strong
track record of building wind farms on time and on budget, we feel that
funding at the individual asset level is sufficient through 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that FW Capital will continue to
progress with its construction projects on time and on budget, resulting in
980MW of wind capacity in operations by the end of 2012. Under our base-case
scenario, we expect cash flows from operating subsidiaries to barely cover FW
Capital's interest expenses until the notes' final bullet maturity in 2018. We
expect cash at FW Capital to appropriately cover any minor shortfall. Any
deterioration in liquidity such that FW Capital taps its $12 million debt
service reserve would likely lead to a lowered rating, whether the
deterioration was due to larger equity investments in new projects than we
assumed under our base-case scenario, wind or turbine underperformance,
material construction delays, or cost overruns.
We see little potential for a raised rating, given the low coverage ratios
under our base-case scenario until the notes' final maturity, the weak cash
retention mechanism provided by the indenture, and the considerable
refinancing risk, however if the company were to achieve and sustain debt
service coverage of 1.5x through debt maturity under our base-case scenario,
we could raise the rating.
Related Criteria And Research
Rating Criteria For Project Developers, published Sept 30, 2004
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
First Wind Capital LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Watch Neg/--
First Wind Capital LLC
Senior Secured B+ B+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 1 1