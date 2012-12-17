(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded BBVA Empresas 6, FTA's class A and B notes and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN)as follows: Class A (ES0314586001): downgraded to 'A+sf' from 'AA-sf'; off RWN; Outlook Negative Class B (ES0314586019): downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'A-sf'; off RWN; Outlook Negative Class C (ES0314586027): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable The downgrades reflect the transaction's exposure to Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') as counterparty. BBVA, which acts as servicer, account bank and hedging agent, was downgraded on 11 June 2012 and is currently not an eligible counterparty according to transaction documentation (see "Fitch Places 212 Spanish SF Tranches on RWN", dated 16 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Since June, BBVA has not taken any of the remedial actions stated in the transaction's initial documentation in case of a downgrade of the counterparty below the specified threshold, and has expressed its intention to amend the documentation. Fitch expects the initial documentation to be respected during the life of the transaction. Fitch has observed that for transactions fully retained by originators, it is more common to see amendments or restructuring of the transactions to preserve eligibility as ECB collateral, rather that compliance with the initial documentation (see "Fitch: Retained ECB Structured Finance at Risk of Greater Rating Volatility", dated 5 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com) The class B notes' rating is linked to BBVA's rating. The notes cannot withstand a higher rating stress in absence of the reserve fund, held at the treasury account at BBVA. The affirmation of the class C notes reflects the sufficiency of credit enhancement, commensurate with their rating. The portfolio has amortised to 74.5% of its initial balance, allowing the notes to accumulate credit enhancement to offset the deterioration of the pool. In H212, 90d+ delinquencies rose to 6.1% in October and 180d+ delinquencies increased to 3.4%; however there are no defaulted assets in the pool. Fitch calculates 90d+ and 180d+ as the ratio between the outstanding balance of loans more than 90 or 180 days delinquent and the outstanding balance of the pool. The Negative Outlook on the notes reflects Fitch's negative view on the sovereign and on BBVA, both of which have a Negative Outlook. BBVA Empresas 6 is a static, cash-flow securitisation of an initial EUR1.2bn portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish SMEs, self-employed individuals (SEIs), large enterprises and corporates, granted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria for the purpose of financing business activities. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)