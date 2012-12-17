Overview -- On Dec. 13, 2012, we revised our outlook to negative and affirmed our unsolicited 'AAA' long-term sovereign credit rating on the U.K. -- In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities, we are revising our outlook to negative on U.K.-based air traffic controller NATS (En Route) PLC (NERL). We are also affirming our 'AA-' long-term corporate credit and senior secured issue ratings on NERL. -- The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and the risk that we could lower our rating on NERL if we downgrade the U.K. Rating Action On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its outlook to negative on U.K.-based air traffic controller NATS (En Route) PLC (NERL). At the same time, we affirmed our 'AA-' long-term corporate credit and senior secured issue ratings on NERL. Rationale The outlook revision follows our similar action on the U.K. (AAA/Negative/A-1+; unsolicited ratings) on Dec. 13, 2012. (See "Outlook On United Kingdom Revised To Negative; 'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities, our 'AA-' long-term corporate credit rating on NERL factors in two notches of uplift from its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a'. The two-notch uplift reflects our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the U.K. government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to NERL in the event of financial distress. We base this view on our assessment of NERL's: -- "Critical" role in fulfilling the U.K. government's international obligations of ensuring continuity of the provision of air traffic services. We believe that a default of NERL, which could result in the early revocation of its air traffic services license, would have a critical impact on the government. -- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, which has a 48.9% shareholding in NERL and which provided extraordinary financial support to NERL in 2003 by participating in a recapitalization. The government offered this support when the company was facing financial distress due to the sharp downturn in air traffic volumes following the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Although the government does not have a controlling shareholding, it has rights and privileges associated with its shareholding. NERL's SACP also reflects our assessment of the company's "excellent" business risk profile. Our assessment points to the predictable regulatory regime under which NERL operates and which, in our view, will continue to support stable earnings and cash flows. The regime includes partial risk-sharing for variations in traffic, and a pass-through of certain costs to customers. NERL has a track record of executing large and complex investments on time and within budget, which we see as a supportive factor. Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that NERL will maintain a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of at least 25% in the near to medium term, which we see as commensurate with NERL's "intermediate" financial risk profile. Liquidity We assess NERL's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. We forecast that sources of liquidity will cover uses by approximately 1.8x over the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2013. We calculate total sources of liquidity of approximately GBP410 million over the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2013, comprising: -- Unrestricted cash of close to GBP50 million on September 30, 2012; -- Our forecast FFO of about GBP230 million over the period; and -- Availability of GBP128 million under NERL's bank facility lines expiring in December 2016. In May 2012, NERL refinanced its bank facilities expiring in November 2012, with a GBP275 million bank facility expiring in December 2016. The new bank facility comprises a GBP245 million revolving term loan and a GBP30 million revolving credit facility, of which there were GBP110 million and GBP18 million available, respectively, as of Sept. 30, 2012. We calculate liquidity uses over the period of about GBP230 million, including: -- GBP28.4 million in amortization payments in respect of bonds due in 2026; -- Capital spending and working capital outflows that we forecast at about GBP135 million and GBP15.5 million, respectively; and -- Dividends that we forecast in the region of GBP50 million. We believe that NERL will likely continue to manage dividend payouts to shareholders in accordance with its average gearing target set by NERL's economic regulator, namely, net debt to regulated asset base of 60%, with a cap at 65%. If NERL exceeds the cap dividends are prohibited. Outlook The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign, and the risk that we could lower our rating on NERL if we downgrade the U.K. We could also lower the rating on NERL if we revise NERL's SACP downward by two notches, to 'bbb+' from 'a'. This could occur if Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt falls to less than 15%. In our view, this would most likely result from an increase in debt following our adjustment for pension liabilities and/or a sudden severe drop in demand. We could revise the outlook on NERL to stable if we revise that on the U.K. to stable. We could also revise the outlook on NERL to stable if we revise the SACP upward by one notch, to 'a+' from 'a'. This could occur if adjusted FFO to debt is consistently more than 40%. In our view, this would most likely result from improved operational performance, thanks to a pick-up in airline traffic volumes. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- General Criteria: Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From NATS (En Route) PLC Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/-- Senior Secured Debt AA- AA-