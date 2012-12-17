Overview
-- On Dec. 13, 2012, we revised our outlook to negative and affirmed our
unsolicited 'AAA' long-term sovereign credit rating on the U.K.
-- In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related
entities, we are revising our outlook to negative on U.K.-based air traffic
controller NATS (En Route) PLC (NERL). We are also affirming our 'AA-'
long-term corporate credit and senior secured issue ratings on NERL.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and the risk that
we could lower our rating on NERL if we downgrade the U.K.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its outlook to
negative on U.K.-based air traffic controller NATS (En Route) PLC (NERL). At
the same time, we affirmed our 'AA-' long-term corporate credit and senior
secured issue ratings on NERL.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows our similar action on the U.K.
(AAA/Negative/A-1+; unsolicited ratings) on Dec. 13, 2012. (See "Outlook On
United Kingdom Revised To Negative; 'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed," published on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities, our
'AA-' long-term corporate credit rating on NERL factors in two notches of
uplift from its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a'. The
two-notch uplift reflects our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that
the U.K. government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support
to NERL in the event of financial distress. We base this view on our
assessment of NERL's:
-- "Critical" role in fulfilling the U.K. government's international
obligations of ensuring continuity of the provision of air traffic services.
We believe that a default of NERL, which could result in the early revocation
of its air traffic services license, would have a critical impact on the
government.
-- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, which has a 48.9% shareholding
in NERL and which provided extraordinary financial support to NERL in 2003 by
participating in a recapitalization. The government offered this support when
the company was facing financial distress due to the sharp downturn in air
traffic volumes following the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Although the
government does not have a controlling shareholding, it has rights and
privileges associated with its shareholding.
NERL's SACP also reflects our assessment of the company's "excellent" business
risk profile. Our assessment points to the predictable regulatory regime under
which NERL operates and which, in our view, will continue to support stable
earnings and cash flows. The regime includes partial risk-sharing for
variations in traffic, and a pass-through of certain costs to customers. NERL
has a track record of executing large and complex investments on time and
within budget, which we see as a supportive factor.
Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that NERL will maintain a ratio of
funds from operations (FFO) to debt of at least 25% in the near to medium
term, which we see as commensurate with NERL's "intermediate" financial risk
profile.
Liquidity
We assess NERL's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. We forecast that
sources of liquidity will cover uses by approximately 1.8x over the 12 months
to Sept. 30, 2013.
We calculate total sources of liquidity of approximately GBP410 million over the
12 months to Sept. 30, 2013, comprising:
-- Unrestricted cash of close to GBP50 million on September 30, 2012;
-- Our forecast FFO of about GBP230 million over the period; and
-- Availability of GBP128 million under NERL's bank facility lines expiring
in December 2016. In May 2012, NERL refinanced its bank facilities expiring in
November 2012, with a GBP275 million bank facility expiring in December 2016.
The new bank facility comprises a GBP245 million revolving term loan and a GBP30
million revolving credit facility, of which there were GBP110 million and GBP18
million available, respectively, as of Sept. 30, 2012.
We calculate liquidity uses over the period of about GBP230 million, including:
-- GBP28.4 million in amortization payments in respect of bonds due in
2026;
-- Capital spending and working capital outflows that we forecast at
about GBP135 million and GBP15.5 million, respectively; and
-- Dividends that we forecast in the region of GBP50 million. We believe
that NERL will likely continue to manage dividend payouts to shareholders in
accordance with its average gearing target set by NERL's economic regulator,
namely, net debt to regulated asset base of 60%, with a cap at 65%. If NERL
exceeds the cap dividends are prohibited.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign, and the risk that we
could lower our rating on NERL if we downgrade the U.K.
We could also lower the rating on NERL if we revise NERL's SACP downward by
two notches, to 'bbb+' from 'a'. This could occur if Standard &
Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt falls to less than 15%. In our view, this would
most likely result from an increase in debt following our adjustment for
pension liabilities and/or a sudden severe drop in demand.
We could revise the outlook on NERL to stable if we revise that on the U.K. to
stable. We could also revise the outlook on NERL to stable if we revise the
SACP upward by one notch, to 'a+' from 'a'. This could occur if adjusted FFO
to debt is consistently more than 40%. In our view, this would most likely
result from improved operational performance, thanks to a pick-up in airline
traffic volumes.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
NATS (En Route) PLC
Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/--
Senior Secured Debt AA- AA-