Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Industrial Bank of Kuwait's (IBK)'s
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
IBK's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view of the
extremely high probability of support from the state of Kuwait, should it be
required. This is based on Kuwait's 49% direct ownership and further 13%
indirect ownership of IBK, IBK's role as Kuwait's sole development bank, the
long-term government funding provided for its development activities, and the
Kuwaiti authorities' long history of strong support for Kuwaiti banks.
IBK's IDRs have a Stable Outlook, reflecting the Outlook on the Kuwaiti
sovereign. The IDRs are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the
authorities' willingness or ability to support the bank. Fitch considers such
change unlikely at present.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING (VR)
The VR reflects the bank's sound capitalisation and its secure and low-cost
funding. It also reflects the bank's modest franchise, restricted activities and
consequent balance sheet concentrations, in addition to pressure on asset
quality.
Although capitalisation is sound, the loan book concentration means that
impairment of a few of the bank's larger exposures could erode capital.
Consequently, the VR is sensitive to a weakening of asset quality, if it was
significant enough to affect the bank's capitalisation. There is potential for
upward movement in the VR, which could arise from a sustained improvement in
asset quality and a strengthening of risk management systems, and would probably
require an improvement in the Kuwaiti operating environment and stronger
economic growth.
As a development bank, although profitability is not necessarily the overriding
consideration for IBK, the bank has a fairly good track record of achieving
profits despite recent asset quality issues in the Kuwaiti market. Core net
interest and fee income strengthened in 9M12 although net profit was constrained
by a sharp rise in impairment charges, which absorbed around half of
pre-impairment operating profit.
Loan quality weakened in 9M12, with impaired loans increasing to KWD48m, almost
14% of the loan book, from KWD22m at end-2011. The increase was mainly due to
the impairment of two exposures, which together constitute 53% of the total
impaired loan balance. Reserve coverage weakened despite the high impairment
charges taken in 9M12, but remained reasonable at almost 70% of impaired loans.
Because of the bank's strong capitalisation, unreserved impaired loans were at a
low 7% of the bank's equity at end-9M12.
IBK is well capitalised, even when taking into account the relatively weak loan
quality, with Tier 1 and Fitch core capital ratios at 41.2% and 43.7% at
end-9M12. The bulk of the bank's funding comes from a 20-year subordinated loan
granted by the government of Kuwait, which matures in 2027. Liquidity is sound,
with government securities and interbank deposits amounting to almost 40% of the
balance sheet.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
VR affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
