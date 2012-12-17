Overview
-- U.S.-based human resources services company TriNet HR Corp. has
completed its acquisition of Strategic Outsourcing Inc. (SOI).
-- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to the company and a
'B+' issue-level rating on the senior secured credit facility, with a '2'
recovery rating.
-- Our stable outlook reflects our view that credit metrics will remain
relatively steady over the next year, given the company's solid margins and
good cash flow generation.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
corporate credit rating to San Leandro, Calif.-based TriNet HR Corp. The
outlook is stable.
We also assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's $350 million
five- to six-year senior secured debt. The facility consists of a $50 million
five-year revolving credit facility, $150 million five-year term loan A, and
$150 million six-year term loan B. The recovery rating on this debt is '2',
indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event
of a payment default.
Rationale
Our ratings on TriNet reflect Standard & Poor's assessment that the company
has an "aggressive" financial risk profile, given its increased leveraged
capital structure, its ownership by a financial sponsor, and historic strategy
of growing via acquisitions. The ratings also reflect our view of a
"vulnerable" business risk profile, supported by the company's narrow product
focus in the highly competitive and fragmented outsourced human resource
services industry that could be susceptible to weak economic conditions, and
its limited geographic diversity.
We estimate TriNet's pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage increases to
about 3.3x after the transaction, from about 1.6x at Sept. 30, 2012. We
estimate adjusted leverage and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to
total adjusted debt will be near 3x and 25%, respectively, over the next year.
Over the same period, we project interest coverage to be over 6x. As such, we
believe credit metrics are strong for the indicative financial ratios for the
"aggressive" descriptor, which includes adjusted leverage of 4x-5x and FFO to
total debt of 12%-20%, but we believe there could be potential volatility in
credit metrics in the event of deteriorating operating results given the
company's small size. In addition, the SOI acquisition is relatively large and
the company could incur difficulties integrating it. We also factor the
company's highly acquisitive nature and financial sponsor ownership into our
assessment of the company's financial policy. (The company is privately held
and does not publically disclose its financials.)
Despite sluggish macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment of about 8%
in the U.S. and weak wage growth, we expect positive operating performance
over the next year. Our assumptions for TriNet's operating performance during
this period include:
-- Low-double-digit organic sales growth from pro forma numbers, based on
an increase in gains from the company's net health care segment, as well as
modest increase in service fees from a higher number of worksite employees, in
2012.
-- We expect mid-single-digit sales growth, as the gains from net health
care moderate in 2013. Combined EBITDA margin in the low-30% area, benefiting
from an increase in gains in net health care in 2012. We expect margins to
slightly decline next year as the gains from health care decrease in 2013.
-- Capital expenditures of about $10 million.
-- No debt-financed dividends or acquisitions.
TriNet participates in the highly competitive Professional Employer
Organization (PEO) industry that could be susceptible to weak economic
conditions, such as high unemployment and weak wage growth. Organic growth
correlates with the performance of its clients and whether headcount grows or
declines. We believe the SOI acquisition will enhance TriNet's scale and
market position, with combined sales of about $300 million, up from about $200
million prior to the transaction. While the acquisition does not expand the
business beyond the PEO sector, we believe SOI expands TriNet into new client
industries and further diversifies the company away from its exposure in the
technology and financial services industries. The company's 6,000 client base
is spread across various industries.
We believe TriNet is the second-largest player by worksite employees after
this transaction, with about 160,000 worksite employees post-transaction.
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (AAA/Stable/A-1+) is the industry leader with
an estimated 268,000 worksite employees, and is a much larger and more
diversified company, with about $10.7 billion in revenues.
TriNet competes against other PEO's, such as Insperity (not rated) and Oasis
(not rated), which are slightly smaller in size per worksite employees. The
remainder of the PEO market is highly fragmented. In addition, the company
competes with companies with in-house human resource responsibilities and
local insurance brokers.
Liquidity
We view TriNet's liquidity as "adequate," with sources of cash that are likely
to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of TriNet's liquidity
incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- We forecast sources of liquidity to exceed uses of liquidity by more
than 1.2x over the next 12 months.
-- We estimate net sources would be positive even if EBITDA fell 15%.
-- The company's cash on hand was about $46 million at Sept. 30, 2012.
The company has a $50 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2017,
which was undrawn and fully available at transaction close. The company has
minimal working capital needs and does not plan on drawing on its revolver
over the next year.
-- There are financial covenants under the bank loan agreement, which
include maximum leverage and minimum fixed charge, and was set with about 25%
headroom. These financial covenants will be tested beginning March 31, 2013.
-- The company has manageable required amortization of about $9 million
annually and has no debt maturities until 2017 when its $150 million term loan
A is due.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on TriNet's $350 million senior secured credit facility
is 'B+' (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating). The recovery
rating on the facility is '2', reflecting our expectations of significant
(70%-90%) recovery for the lenders in case of a payment default. For the
complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
TriNet HR Corp. to be published shortly.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that TriNet should be able to maintain
credit measures near current pro forma levels over the next year, despite
still-soft economic conditions and high unemployment. We believe the company's
recurring revenue base will partially offset the weak macroeconomic conditions
in the U.S. and that it will be successful integrating the SOI acquisition. At
the same time, we expect liquidity to remain adequate and sufficient covenant
cushion of about 20%.
We could consider an upgrade if the company is able to successfully integrate
SOI, further grow its business, and sustain leverage at about 3x. We estimate
this could occur if EBITDA increased 8% (assuming pro forma debt levels
remained constant).
Alternatively, we would consider a downgrade if the economy and unemployment
further weakens, leading to a decline in the company's operating performance
and profitability, such that leverage increases above 5x and/or liquidity
becomes constrained and covenant cushion falls below 10%. We estimate leverage
could increase to above 5x if EBITDA declined by 35% (assuming pro forma debt
levels remained constant).
Ratings List
New Ratings
TriNet HR Corp.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Senior secured
$50 mil. revolver due 2017 B+
Recovery rating 2
$150 mil. term loan A due 2017 B+
Recovery rating 2
$150 mil. term loan B due 2018 B+
Recovery rating 2
