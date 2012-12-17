Dec 17 - The pace of recovery in New Orleans suggests that while significant
gains have been made since Hurricane Katrina, major challenges remain regarding
infrastructure, financial condition, education, and healthcare, according to a
new Fitch Ratings report.
'New Orleans' expanding tourism sector, increasing port activity and a
steadily growing population all contribute to a strengthening economic profile
that has resulted in the city receiving affirmative recognition in recent months
for its business climate,' said Steve Murray, senior director at Fitch.
'Much remains to be done regarding infrastructure improvements, and the
affordability of these projects will be an ongoing challenge. Education and the
city's chronically high violent crime levels are also obstacles.'
The ability of the current administration and other local agencies to earn
and maintain public support for the various necessary initiatives will be
critical to keeping recently gained positive momentum.