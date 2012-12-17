Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the underlying 'A-' rating Children's
National Medical Center's (CNMC) outstanding debt listed
below:
--$145,250,000 District of Columbia (DC) (Children's Hospital Obligated Group
Issue) hospital revenue bonds series 2005;
--$250,000,000 District of Columbia (DC) (Children's Hospital Obligated Group
Issue) hospital revenue bonds series 2008.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IMPROVED 2012 PERFORMANCE: The Outlook remains Positive due to CNMC's solid
fiscal 2012 performance, which is reflected by strong revenue growth from
increased collaborations with various adult providers in the service area.
Fitch believes solid operating cash flow should be sustained because of
opportunities with other partnerships that are being developed, managed care
contracting, and physician practice management.
SOLID LIQUIDITY: Once a credit concern, CNMC's liquidity has markedly improved
over the last five years. Management plans on issuing $75 million of taxable
debt to further bolster the balance sheet. Fitch believes CNMC has the
additional debt capacity for this financing if the proceeds are maintained on
the balance sheet and operating cash flow continues to meet projected targets.
STRONG MARKET POSITION: CNMC maintains a leading and growing market position in
its service area for pediatric services. CNMC's strong physician alignment,
increased capacity, and enhanced relationships with other providers in the area
should result in continued market share growth.
MODEST CAPITAL NEEDS: CNMC's master facility plan resulted in a significant
renovation and expansion of its facility that included the construction of a new
patient tower, which is all complete. Projected capital spending is manageable
between $50 million-$60 million a year; however, management is currently
evaluating future long-term needs due to potential capacity constraints from its
growing collaborations with adult providers.
HIGH EXPOSURE TO MEDICAID: Not unlike other children's hospitals, CNMC is
vulnerable to reductions in governmental funding with approximately 56% of its
gross revenues from Medicaid. CNMC is exposed to three different programs given
its location and the funding has been either flat or reduced for the current
year.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
SUSTAINED SOLID OPERATING CASH FLOW: Sustained improved operating EBITDA margins
and debt service coverage ratios similar to fiscal 2012 levels could result in
upward rating movement.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receipts and a mortgage pledge.
CREDIT PROFILE
Improving Profitability
CNMC's profitability has historically been weak, but improved in fiscal 2012
with an operating EBITDA margin of 8% compared to 5.9% in fiscal 2011. Revenue
growth was strong at 8.4% in fiscal 2012 and driven by increased volume from its
new partnerships with adult hospitals. Through the four months ended Oct. 31,
2012, operating EBITDA margin declined to 5.6% as a result of to a system
conversion, which resulted in higher one-time expenses. However, the interim
period was ahead of budget and management expects to meet or exceed its budgeted
target of 8.7% operating EBITDA margin in fiscal 2013. Management projects
operating EBITDA margins to remain at this level for the next several years.
Medicaid Funding an Ongoing Concern
Not unlike other children's hospitals, CNMC has a high exposure to reductions in
Medicaid funding. Given its location, CNMC has to manage three Medicaid programs
(DC, MD and VA). The DC program has reduced the amount of disproportionate
share funding to CNMC, while funding from the Maryland program could result in
additional revenue from a provider fee program. The reimbursement for the
Virginia program has been flat.
Strong Market Position
CNMC is a freestanding pediatric teaching facility that maintains a strong
market position as the leading pediatric provider in its service area. Its
market share was 38.7% in fiscal 2011 from 36.0% in fiscal 2008. The competitors
are adult facilities that provide pediatric services. The majority of its
competitors have lost market share and the second leading provider is
Inova-Fairfax with 15.7% market share in fiscal 2011 compared to 16.6% in fiscal
2008. CNMC's strategies include building hospital partnerships with the adult
providers in the service area to increase tertiary referrals to its facility
while keeping primary pediatric care local as well as providing pediatric
subspecialty coverage and management of certain high-acuity service lines, such
as neonatal intensive care. Relationships have been developed with Virginia
Hospital Center, Mary Washington Hospital, and Peninsula Regional. There are
two other partnerships in development that should also yield significant growth
opportunity.
Fully Aligned Medical Staff
A key part of its growth strategy relies on CNMC's strong breadth of physician
subspecialists on staff, all of which are employed. The medical staff has been
growing and there were over 500 faculty physicians in fiscal 2012. CNMC's
medical staff serves as the Department of Pediatrics for George Washington
University. Fitch views the alignment with the medical staff positively as it
should further assist CNMC in redesigning patient care that could lead to lower
costs and improved quality. However, the physician group generates large
operating losses, which has been growing due to the increased number of
physicians. Fitch believes that there is opportunity for profitability
improvement through better physician practice management.
Expected Growth in Philanthropic Support
In addition to its clinical activities, CNMC maintains a strong presence in
education and research, which generates philanthropic activity. CNMC trains
approximately 100 residents a year and has over 150 pediatric subspecialty
fellows.
The organization received its largest gift in its history in 2009, which was a
$150 million gift from the United Arab Emirates. The gift funded the
construction of the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation and
$20.5 million of the gift remains to be received. CNMC just completed a $500
million capital campaign and expects to launch a $1 billion capital campaign in
the next few years with a targeted goal of raising approximately $50
million-$100 million a year.
Manageable Capital Needs in the Near Term
CNMC's master facility plan is complete and was constructed on time and within
budget. The plan included a new east patient tower that opened in November 2007.
Other parts of the plan included a new 54-bed neonatology unit and a new 26-bed
pediatric intensive care unit. The last main project was the expansion of
surgical space with five additional operating rooms that opened in July 2012.
Capital spending has averaged over 2x depreciation expense in fiscal 2008-2012
or approximately $92 million. Projected capital spending is more manageable at
$50 million-$60 million a year for fiscal 2013-2015 and is predominately for
information technology and other routine needs. Management indicated that
projects outside of the capital plan will be funded by philanthropy. Due to
strong volume growth and growing relationships with other providers in the area,
CNMC may face capacity constraints in the longer term. CNMC is evaluating its
longer term plan but believes additional capacity can be created without any
major building needs.
Growing Liquidity
Total unrestricted cash was $445.8 million as of Oct. 31, 2012 and has markedly
improved since fiscal 2008. Days cash on hand was 168 and cash-to-debt was 114%
compared to 134 and 56%, respectively, at fiscal year end 2008 (June 30).
However, unrestricted cash is down from the prior year due to an increase in
receivables of approximately $20 million. CNMC's investment portfolio is
conservative and very liquid with approximately 60% cash and fixed-income and
40% equities.
Anticipated Debt Issuance
CNMC is pursuing an additional taxable debt issuance of $75 million, which will
be used to build liquidity. Management stated that these funds will remain in a
board-designated fund and will not be spent. Although Fitch does not believe
this financing is necessary as liquidity is sufficient for the rating level, the
additional debt issuance would not impact the current rating or Outlook. CNMC
expects to issue this debt on a variable-rate basis through a direct loan with a
bank and has issued a request for proposal.
Conservative Debt Profile
Total outstanding debt was $418 million as of October 2012 and is 100% fixed
rate. However, CNMC has orphan floating- to fixed-rate swaps outstanding, which
currently do not require collateral posting at its current rating level. The
current mark-to-market valuation as of Oct. 31, 2012 was negative $41 million.
CNMC would be required to post collateral if its rating was downgraded to 'BBB+'
or below.
Fitch used a pro forma maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $31 million in its
analysis, which incorporates the $75 million taxable issuance. Existing MADS is
$27.7 million. With the additional debt, MADS coverage by operating EBITDA was
adequate at 2.5x for fiscal 2012 as a result of improved cash flow compared to
1.7x the prior year.
Positive Outlook
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CNMC will sustain the
improved operating performance exhibited in fiscal 2012, which should lead to
improved debt service coverage and liquidity levels due to manageable capital
needs. The inability to meet budgeted goals would likely lead to a revision in
the Outlook to Stable.
About the Organization
Located in Washington, DC, CNMC is a nationally recognized full-service tertiary
and quaternary pediatric hospital with 303 licensed beds. Total operating
revenue in fiscal 2012 was $977 million. CNMC covenants to provide audited
annual financial statements within 150 days of fiscal year end and quarterly
disclosure within 75 days of the quarter end for the first three quarters to the
Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system.