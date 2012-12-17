Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'A+' rating on the following Chualar
Union Elementary School District (the district), California
general obligation (GO) bonds:
--$880,000 series 2001 (Election of 2001).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem property tax levied on all
taxable property within the district.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SATISFACTORY COST CUTTING EFFORTS: The district has made significant progress in
controlling costs, including staff reductions; further cost restructuring is
being discussed. These measures are necessary to maintain healthy reserves going
forward, in light of the operating deficits in fiscal years 2011 and 2012.
SOME EXPENDITURE FLEXIBILITY REMAINS: In response to the volatile funding
environment, the district has acted to further reduce costs by reducing paid
administrative staff days. Other options include reducing paid teacher days and
more layoffs.
SUSCEPTIBILITY TO STATE FUNDING DEFERRALS: The district's cash position has
dropped to a very low level due to prior state funding deferrals. Going forward,
these can be addressed through a deferral waiver request, an external loan
and/or internal borrowable resources. While the passage of Proposition 30 will
likely improve its liquidity position, this small district remains vulnerable to
future state funding uncertainties.
WEAK ECONOMY, LOW DEBT: The local economy is heavily concentrated in
agriculture, resulting in below-average wealth levels. However, assessed values
(AV) are holding up, and student enrolment has stabilized. Total debt level is
low to moderate, with carrying costs (total debt, pension, and other
post-employment benefits) at an affordable 12.3% of fiscal 2012 spending.
CREDIT PROFILE
This small, one-school elementary school district is located in the central part
of Monterey County, south of the city of Salinas. It provides K-8 education to a
population of 2,120 residing in Chualar and surrounding unincorporated areas.
TIGHTER FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT
The district had been slow to respond to the adverse funding environment,
resulting in operating deficits in fiscal years 2011 and 2012, as well as an
extremely low cash balance at fiscal 2012 year-end. At that point, the district
sought advice from the Monterey County Office of Education, and more recently
has made meaningful progress toward cost saving. In fiscal 2013, 5.5 full-time
equivalent positions have been eliminated, a 15% cut for this small district.
The district has also made credible efforts to reduce the general fund's support
for its cafeteria and pre-school operations.
STATE FUNDING UNCERTAINTY PERSISTS
The district has limited local funding sources, and is heavily reliant on state
back filling and program funding (80% of fiscal 2011 general fund revenues). The
passage of Proposition 30 (which increases the state sales tax rate and certain
income tax rates) promises to alleviate most near term financial stress.
Nevertheless, the district's financial position remains exposed to future state
funding volatility.
State funding deferrals have particularly aggravated the district's liquidity
problem. The district has been utilizing its internal borrowable resources, and
may need to get an external loan to meet cash flow needs during fiscal 2013. The
state's February 2013 funding disbursement of $346,000 reportedly will be
delayed until July or August.
FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY REMAINS; LIMITED FUND BALANCE
The district is actively managing its costs, and the potential for further
expenditure reduction exists. Administrative staff agreed to a reduced work
schedule, and further restructuring of the classified staff and increasing class
sizes also are being discussed; these moves could result in further personnel
reductions. The district could also implement up to 10 furlough days, subject to
successful labor negotiations.
The district's unrestricted general fund balance stood at 19% of spending (or
$705,283) as of fiscal 2011 year-end, well above the 4% state mandated level.
However, the cushion is limited in dollar terms, and is projected to decline in
out-years. Maintenance of a stable and healthy reserve level is essential to
withstand possible future state funding reductions and/or delays.
STRESSED ECONOMY; LOW DEBT BURDEN
The tax base is concentrated in agriculture, which has provided some stability
in assessed values during the downturn. However, the local economy is very
limited with marginal growth potential, and the real estate market has shown
little improvement since the recession. Residents' socio-economic
characteristics are well below-average. Student enrolment is now projected to be
stable, after moderate declines in recent years.
The overall debt burden is low in relation to AV, and moderate on a per capita
basis. Debt service has been affordable, but will increase beginning in fiscal
2028 due to the use of capital appreciation bonds in previous borrowings.
Contributions to the state teacher retirement program have seen significant
increases over the last four years, and are likely to go up further in the
future. Despite the increases, total long term liability carrying costs are
manageable at 12.3% of fiscal 2012 spending.